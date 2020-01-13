College basketball
Penn, Weinman honored by MVC: Drake sophomore guard Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and Valparaiso sophomore guard Carie Weinman received the Missouri Valley Conerence's Newcomer of the Week honors. Penn averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists on the week while shooting 45.5 percent. He scored 21 points, one shy of a career high against Valparaiso on 9-of-15 shooting with a season-high eight rebounds and seven assists. His performance is just the ninth by a Bulldog with 20 or more points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists since 2011. Penn has accomplished that feat twice this season. He began the week with 10 assists, his second-most of the season, in the win over Loyola. Weinman, averaged 14 points on 64.7% shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game in VU's two MVC wins last weekend, helping the Crusaders earn their first two-game sweep of a league weekend slate. She started the weekend with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and four rebounds in the win at Indiana State, and then led the way against Evansville with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Weinman also set a career best with six steals in the win over the Purple Aces.
Men's basketball
SCC rolls to win:Tariq Deere (TF North) scored a team-high 15 points to lead No. 7 South Suburban College to a 82-47 win over Aurora. Malcolm Bell added 14 points for the Bulldogs (16-3). Josh Falls scored 12, and Roland Austin had 11.
Pro basketball
Warren helps Pacers rally past 76ers: T.J. Warren scored 21 points and blocked a late 3-pointer that would have given Philadelphia the lead to help the Indiana Pacers hold on for a 101-95 victory over the 76ers on Monday night. The Pacers have now beaten the 76ers twice in 14 days, this time after charging back from an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon also had 21 points and added seven rebounds and nine assists. Ben Simmons had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. Josh Richardson added 23 points, 17 in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia fell to 1-2 since losing Joel Embiid with an injured finger on his left hand. It was a vastly different game from Indiana's 115-97 rout in December. For most of the night, everyone but Simmons — who made 9 of 11 shots in the first half — struggled offensively. When Philadelphia extended the lead to 63-52 midway through the third quarter, the Pacers finally responded. Myles Turner scored seven points in a 15-4 spurt that tied the score at 67 with 1:26 left in the third. The 76ers looked like they might hang on thanks to Richardson's fourth-quarter flurry. But after he made two free throws to give Philadelphia a 92-89 lead with 3:36 to go, the 76ers managed just one more basket — a 3 from Richardson that gave Philadelphia a 95-94 lead with 2:02 left.
Bulls fall to Celtics: Zach LaVine had a game-high 30 points, but the Bulls lost 113-101 to Boston. Thaddeus Young added 17 points off the bench. Tomas Satoransky had 12 points, while Daniel Gafford scored 10.