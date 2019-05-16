Prep softball
Pepkowski tosses perfect game for LC: Peyton Pepkowski tossed a perfect game with 13 strikeouts Thursday to lead Times No. 1 Lake Central to an 11-0 five-inning win over Griffith.
Alexus Reese was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Jenna Towle was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Morgan Hoppe was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Olivia Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sydney Doloszycki was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Girls tennis
LaPorte wins sectional title: Alaina Majors won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles Thursday to lead LaPorte to 5-0 win in the championship of the LaPorte Sectional. The Slicers (21-0) won every match in straight sets.
College baseball
Oilmen add three pitchers to roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen added pitchers Derek Lasky (Valparaiso), Anthony Hernandez (Taft) and Kyle Iwinski (Griffith) to the roster on Thursday.
Lasky was 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 11 games for the University of Indianapolis this season.
Hernandez was 3-2 with 17 strikeouts over 22 innings at the College of DuPage this season.
Iwinski is finishing up his prep career with the Panthers.
The Oilmen open the season May 29 against the Bloomington Bobcats in Normal, Illinois.
Auto racing
Matt Damon, Christian Bale to serve as Indy 500 starters: Academy Award-winning actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale will wave the green flag as honorary starters for this year's Indianapolis 500.
The two are co-starring in the movie "Ford v Ferrari" — which profiles the corporate battles waged by American car designer Carroll Shelby and British driver Ken Miles. They teamed up to use a Ford car against Enzo Ferrari's dominant team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The movie is scheduled for a Nov. 15 release.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles says the duo are used to performing under the bright lights and they should enjoy themselves.
The 33-car starting grid will be filled in qualifying Saturday and Sunday. The race will be held May 26.
Pro football
Cardinals' Peterson suspended 6 games for PED violation: Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL did not specify Thursday which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.
Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona's game against the New York Giants.
"Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans," the Cardinals said in a statement. "As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body. Our coaching staff and our players are now aware that we will have to play the first six games without Patrick and they understand they have to rise to the challenge that it presents."