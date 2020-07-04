SPORTS DIGEST: Pettis steps down from Sky post:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women's basketball

Pettis steps down from Sky post: Bridget Pettis (EC Central) has resigned from her post as assistant coach with the Sky. Pettis played eight seasons in the WNBA, spending time with the Mercury and Fever. Pettis had been a coach with the Sky since 2018.

College baseball

Wright has big day in opener: Amir Wright (Griffith) had five hits Saturday in the Joliet Generals' 8-5 loss to the DuPage County Hounds in the Midwest Collegiate League opener for both teams.

Pro football

NFL to consider union's desire to cancel preseason: The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night. The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP.

Auto racing