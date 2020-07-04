SPORTS DIGEST: Pettis steps down from Sky post:

Women's basketball
Pettis steps down from Sky post: Bridget Pettis (EC Central) has resigned from her post as assistant coach with the Sky. Pettis played eight seasons in the WNBA, spending time with the Mercury and Fever. Pettis had been a coach with the Sky since 2018.
College baseball
Wright has big day in opener: Amir Wright (Griffith) had five hits Saturday in the Joliet Generals' 8-5 loss to the DuPage County Hounds in the Midwest Collegiate League opener for both teams.
Pro football
NFL to consider union's desire to cancel preseason: The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night. The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP.
Auto racing
Briscoe completes dream weekend: Chase Briscoe parked the No. 98 car on the front straightaway at Indianapolis, climbed out and scaled the catch fence with some crew members. He even kissed the bricks. It was the kind of celebration that made team owner Tony Stewart proud. The 25-year-old who grew up dreaming of racing at the Brickyard, just like Stewart, made a late pit-stop for tires pay off by retaking the lead, holding off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric for the frantic few final laps and becoming the first Xfinity Series driver to win on Indy's road course.
Competitive eating
Chestnut sets record in win: The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men's and women's champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday. Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in the same span, setting new world records for both the men's and women's events. It was Chestnut's 13th Nathan's Famous win and Sudo's seventh. They will each take home $10,000.
