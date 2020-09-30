SPORTS DIGEST: Playoff to stick with four-team format

College football

Playoff to stick with four-team format: The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff decided to stick with a four-team format during this pandemic-altered season after the Pac-12 made a request to consider expansion. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject. The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues. Hancock said the committee, with 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick , had a "civil and thoughtful discussion."

Auto racing

NASCAR adds variety with 2021 changes: NASCAR promised radical changes to the 2021 schedule and delivered Wednesday with six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, two "cookie-cutter" intermediate tracks that were part of a staid schedule that lacked variation or originality. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Darlington Speedway in South Carolina each added a second race to their schedules. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move the Cup Series cars to its road course after 27 years of racing on the big oval. The revamped "Brickyard Weekend" also will feature a new IndyCar Series race, making it a doubleheader for the second year in a row. Indianapolis joins Road America in rural Wisconsin and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin as new road course events on a schedule that already included Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and the Charlotte Roval. NASCAR for decades ran at just two road courses eac season and will now have six to satisfy fans who have begged for more diversity on the schedule.