Pro baseball
Plesac moves over the .500 mark: Zach Plesac moved over the .500 mark in the majors Sunday, allowing two runs over six innings in a 5-4 win over the Royals. The Crown Point grad, who was called back up on July 16, improved to 4-3 this season. The right-hander gave up a run in the first and allowed Jorge Soler's solo homer in the third.
RailCats fall twice: RailCats lost twice to Chicago on Saturday, falling 8-6 in the resumption of a June 6 suspended game and 2-0 in a seven-inning nightcap. Trevor Lubking (5-6) was charged with his third straight loss despite allowing just two runs in a complete-game performance. The southpaw yielded just five hits, walked none and struck out five.
Auto racing
Harvick holds off Hamlin at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick held off Denny Hamlin at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. After the two made contact coming out of the final turn, Harvick finished 0.210 seconds ahead for his 46th series victory and first since November at Texas. Driving a backup car after wrecking during a practice lap Friday, Hamlin led 113 laps, but couldn't catch Harvick after pitting on a caution after Kyle Larson blew a tire on the 265th lap. The 43-year-old Harvick led the final 41 laps in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for his second straight victory at the track.
Cycling
Pinot draws closer to Alaphilippe: One way or the other, France may still be on course for its first Tour de France winner since 1985. Dancing over his saddle, his mouth wide open and gasping for air, Thibaut Pinot launched a ferocious attack Sunday and profited from the first signs of weakness in the high mountains from French race leader Julian Alaphilippe to edge closer to the yellow jersey in the overall standings. Surging from the mist and rain, Pinot crossed the finish line of Sunday's Stage 15 in second place, 33 seconds behind Simon Yates, who posted a second stage win after a long solo raid, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range. Pinot moved to fourth place overall, 1 minute, 50 seconds behind Alaphilippe.
Swimming
Ledecky stunned in 400 free at worlds: Katie Ledecky is usually there in the end, her endurance powering her to the wall well ahead of the competition. Someone else got there first at the world championships on Sunday night. Ariarne Titmus of Australia chased down Ledecky over the last lap to win the 400-meter freestyle and deny the American star a record fourth straight title. It was Ledecky's first defeat in the event at a major international meet since 2013. "This stings a little," Ledecky said. "It's not what I'm used to." Titmus overcame a 0.62-second deficit going into the last lap and won by 1.21 seconds over Ledecky. The 18-year-old Aussie touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. Ledecky finished in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. "She ran me right down," the American said.