PRO BASEBALL
Willis signs contract with Red Sox: Colin Willis signed with the Red Sox on Tuesday after an all-star season with the Railcats. The 27-year-old outfielder is the 36th player in RailCats' history to sign with a MLB team. He hit .302 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 60 RBIs in 95 games in 2019. He was also named MVP of the American Association's All-Star Game. He was the league's rookie of the year in 2017. Willis was also a four-year starter at Purdue North Central, which later combined with Purdue Calumet to form Purdue Northwest. He ranked as PNC's single-season leader with 93 hits, 65 runs, 28 stolen base and eight triples. Willis was also named Co-MVP of the Northeastern Wisconsin Baseball League in 2014 after hitting .403 with 45 runs, 58 hits and 26 RBIs with the Sheboygan A’s.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls sign Max Strus: Max Strus will continue his journey playing for Chicagoland teams after signing a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The undrafted rookie averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game with the Boston Celtics in five preseason contests. The Hickory Hills, Illinois, native attended Lewis University for two years. He finished his college career at DePaul, where he earned All-Big East Second Team honors and finished fourth in Blue Demon history, scoring 18.6 points per game his senior season.
COLLEGE GOLF
Valparaiso places two in Top 10: Tiffany Curtis and Payton Hodson finished in the Top 10 of Evansville's Braun Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Curtis, a Crown Point native, fired a 5-over-par 77 to tie for fifth. Hodson finished one shot behind her teammate to tie for ninth. Inclement weather shortened the tournament to a one-round, 18-hole event. Valparaiso finished sixth, shooting 324 and placed ahead of Missouri Valley Conference opponents Southern Illinois and Loyola.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Calumet College falls to IUSB: Cassandra Flores had 11 kills Tuesday, but Calumet College lost 25-9, 25-18, 25-7 to Indiana-South Bend in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Sincere Northern added six kills for the Red Storm (2-19, 0-12). Alyssa Lovato had 13 assists.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Carolina football put on probation by NCAA: The NCAA announced that South Carolina's football program is on probation for impermissible recruiting violations during the Spring 2018. The Gamecocks are on probation through Oct. 21, 2020 for a violation by an ex-assistant coach for texting and in-person visits with a sophomore recruit. South Carolina reported the infraction, deemed a level II, to the NCAA and fully cooperated. Other penalties include a $10,000 fine to the athletic department, recruiting restrictions on Will Muschamp and his staff, a restriction on text and phone messages to prospects for a two-week period last month and ending the recruitment of the high school sophomore.
PRO FOOTBALL
Hall of Famer Willie Brown dies: Legendary Oakland Raiders cornerback Willie Brown died on Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. The cause of death was not immediately known. Brown played four seasons for the Denver Broncos before a lengthy, 12-year career with the Raiders.