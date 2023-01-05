SPORTS DIGEST: PNW announces Hall of Fame class

PNW announces HOF class: Salvador Cordova, Lori Haas-Conklin and Kyleigh Payne will all have their names etched in Purdue Northwest Athletics history. On Thursday, the Pride announced the trio as the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Cordova, a 2016 graduate, became one of the most accomplished cross country athletes in PNW history during his time with the Pride. Cordova became just the second Pride runner to ever qualify for the NAIA national championship. Haas-Conklin, another 2016 graduate, set the tennis program's record for wins in a season with 11. Payne, a 2018 graduate, ranks at the top of a number of categories in the softball program's history. She holds the Pride's top marks in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and triples. She's tied for career lead in home runs and RBI. The trio will be inducted on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. on PNW's campus.