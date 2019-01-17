Women's basketball
PNW falls to Ferris State: Purdue Northwest achieved a season-high for points Thursday, but the Pride lost 94-78 to Ferris State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Danielle Nennig scored 23 points for PNW (2-13, 0-9). Tayler Vauters added a career-high 18. Karissa Hucke had a career-high 13.
Men's basketball
Pride fall on the road: The Purdue Northwest men’s basketball team suffered a 99-77 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss to Ferris State on Thursday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
Dean Tate made 5 of 8 attempts from behind the 3-point arc to lead the Pride (6-11, 2-7) with 15 points.
DeShaun Thrower finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-7, 5-4).
College
PNW posts benchmark GPA: The Purdue University Northwest Athletics Department has surpassed its highest semester grade-point average with the a 3.29 for the fall of 2018
In addition, PNW Athletics had 28 of its student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 GPA, with 71 percent of student-athletes recording at least a 3.0 GPA.
The Pride women’s basketball team continued their dominance in the classroom, posting the top team grade point average for the Fall 2018 semester with an impressive 3.65 GPA. Women’s tennis was next with a 3.58 followed by softball (3.47), men’s golf (3.42) and men’s cross country (3.4).
Pro golf
Phil Mickelson shoots 12-under 60 at La Quinta in 2019 debut: Phil Mickelson still feels as young as ever. He still plays that way, too.
Mickelson began his 27th full season as a pro Thursday by flirting with one of the few feats he hasn't accomplished — golf's magic number. The 48-year-old left-hander still shot a 12-under 60 in the Desert Classic, tying his career-low score he last shot in the Phoenix Open six years ago. It was the most under par he has been in any of the 2,077 rounds he has played on the PGA Tour.
"It was a kind of a lucky day for me in the sense that I did not feel sharp heading in," Mickelson said. "I haven't really had the intense practice sessions that I would like, but I felt like all parts were OK and it just clicked. Some days you have those days where it just clicked. And the bad shots that I hit, I got away with. I was able to kind of not have the big score."
Needing to play the final two holes in 2 under to shoot 59 on the cloudy, rainy day at La Quinta Country Club, Mickelson missed a 15-foot birdie try on the par-4 17th before holing a 9-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th.
Lewis 1 behind in 1st event as a mother on LPGA Tour: No one was entirely sure what to expect from the first LPGA Tour event of the year — least of all Stacy Lewis.
Nearly three months after Lewis became a mother, and six months after she last played on tour, she opened with seven birdies on Thursday for a 5-under 66 that left her one shot behind Brooke Henderson and Eun-Hee Ji at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
"Pleasantly surprised," Lewis said. "Had pretty low expectations going into the day. Just really made a lot of putts. I had some weird shots, which I knew was going to happen having not played in a while. I don't know where it came from, but I'm going to take it."