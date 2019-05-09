College baseball
PNW loses in its first game at GLIAC tourney: Purdue Northwest squandered a late lead Thursday and lost 5-4 in 10 innings to Wayne State at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Tournament.
The Pride scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-3 lead, but Wayne State responded with singles runs in their next two at-bats for the win.
Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) was 3-for-4 wtih two runs scored for PNW. Anthony Agne was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Austin Kordik was 3-for-3 with a triple.
PNW will play in an elimination game against Saginaw Valley State at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
VU's Billinger earns academic honor: Valparaiso senior Blake Billinger was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Team on Thursday.
The College Sports Information Directors of America made the selections.
Billinger holds a 3.49 grade-point average in psychology with a minor in business administration. He is one of 11 honorees on the Academic All-District Team. He became the first Valpo player to receive Academic All-District recognition since Nolan Lodden in 2016. Billinger is eligible for Academic All-American consideration.
Billinger has started all 42 games for Valpo and holds a .309 batting average to go along with team highs in home runs (nine) and RBIs (32). A 2018 All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honoree, Billinger ranks among the conference leaders in slugging percentage (.572, fourth), doubles (11, t-eighth), home runs (t-third) and total bases (87, sixth).
College softball
Season ends for Valparaiso: Valparaiso's season came to an end Thursday after a 4-1 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Peoria, Illinois.
Carly Trepanier accounted for the Crusaders' lone run with a solo home run.
Jenna Edwards (7-19) suffered the loss for VU (16-31). She allowed seven hits with three strikeouts over six innings.
Pro baseball
Jenks, hospital, reach $5.1M legal settlement: Former major-league pitcher Bobby Jenks has agreed to accept a $5.1 million settlement from Massachusetts General Hospital and a doctor he says caused his career-ending spine injury.
The Boston Globe reports that Jenks reached an out-of-court settlement Wednesday with the Boston hospital and the doctor the day before his medical malpractice suit was scheduled to start.
The 38-year-old Jenks says the 2011 surgery was botched while the doctor was simultaneously overseeing another operation.
The hospital said in a statement that Jenks received "high-quality and appropriate care" and that "overlapping surgery played no role in this case."
Jenks played seven years in the majors from 2005 until 2011 with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.
Pro golf
Day holds Regions Tradition lead, weather halts first round: Glen Day was 7 under through 16 holes to top the Regions Tradition leaderboard Thursday when bad weather halted the opening round of the first PGA Tour Champions major of the year.
After a two-tee start to try to beat the weather, lightning stopped play just after noon when Day was aiming for his second straight long birdie putt on Greystone's Founders Course. Tour officials announced more than four hours later that the first round would resume early Friday.
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez and David Toms were two strokes back. Jimenez played 17 holes, and Toms finished 13.