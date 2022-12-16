SPORTS DIGEST: PNW names Luke Dunn men's soccer coach

MEN'S SOCCER

Dunn tabbed as PNW coach: Purdue Northwest's new men's soccer coach is someone with some familiarity with the Pride. Luke Dunn will take over as PNW's head men's soccer coach the program announced on Friday. Dunn comes to Hammond after a stint as the head coach at Viterbo University. There, he complied a 31-3-2 record over the past two seasons, leading the program to its first top 25 ranking in over 20 years. Before his time at Viterbo, Dunn served as an assistant at Purdue Northwest for two seasons. As a player, Dunn suited up for Valparaiso University, winning the 2011 Horizon League crown and being named to the Horizon League Honor Roll three times.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Valpo signs three recruits: Valparaiso announced three incomers to its men's and women's track programs on Thursday. Vivian Rahmel, a three-time state qualifier in cross country, will join the Beacons women's program. Alejandro Chaves and Karson Hollander will both join Valparaiso's men's programs starting in the 2023-24 season. The trio are all distance runners. Chaves ran for the Puerto Rican national team at the NACAC 2021 National Championship of Puerto Rico. Hollander, an Illinois native, is a three-time IHSA cross country all-sectional and state qualifier.

PRO FOOTBALL

Wilson to start for Jets: Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side. White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but Saleh said Friday that team doctors wouldn't clear him for contact. White added that doctors told him if he got hit "in the right spot," it could lead to further damage. Saleh said the Jets will re-evaluate White's injury Monday, but acknowledged it will be a short turnaround with New York hosting Jacksonville next Thursday night.

Wilson out for Broncos: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visable on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start Sunday.