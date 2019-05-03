Men's tennis
PNW's Gisy, Kah earn All-GLIAC honors: Senior Moritz Gisy earned second-team and sophomore Leon Kah received Honorable Mention honors in the all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams.
Gisy won six games at No. 1 singles and eight at No. 1 doubles for PNW this season
Kah won seven games at the No. 2 singles spot for the Pride all season long. The sophomore also won four games in doubles play this year.
Men's golf
VU's Wittmann named to MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team: Valparaiso senior Mitchell Wittmann added one more academic and athletic accomplishment to his collegiate resume as the Missouri Valley Conference unveiled its 2019 Scholar-Athlete teams on Friday.
Wittmann was named to the First Team in recognition of his accomplishments on the golf course and in the classroom, where he holds a 3.97 GPA in finance.
Wittmann finished his Valpo career with a 77.00 scoring average. He averaged 76.00 over 33 rounds this season and completed 109 rounds of golf over his collegiate tenure. Wittmann carded a 69 (-3) in the first round of the Golfweek Program Challenge on Sept. 9 for his season low round, matching his career best. He was a senior captain this season and served as a leader while being joined by two freshmen and two sophomores in Valpo’s starting lineup.
College softball
Valparaiso loses pitchers duel: Valparaiso's Jenna Edwards tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 loss to Illinois State.
Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) and Morgan Matalin provided the lone hits for the Crusaders (18-28, 4-20 Missouri Valley Conference).
College baseball
Valparaiso falls to Illinois State: Jake Kapers was 2-for-3 with a double, but Valparaiso lost 2-1 to Bradley in MVC play.
Jon Tieman scattered eight hits with seven strikeouts in eight innings for VU (9-30, 2-11).
PNW drops series opener to Ashland: John Cory (Lowell) and Hunter Ryan (Hebron) had RBI singles, but Purdue Northwest lost 7-2 to Ashland.
Caden Bell (HAST) finished the final 3 2/3 innings in relief, giving up two hits, one unearned run, one walk and struck out two for the Pride (20-23).
Men's basketball
Purdue adds High Point guard Proctor as grad transfer: Purdue has added graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor to their men's basketball roster.
Proctor will be eligible to play next season after earning all-Big South honors each of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for High Point last season, topping the 20-point mark 17 times.
He also scored 16.4 points in 2017-18 at High Point. Proctor started his college career at Iona.
Pro baseball
RailCats' spring training schedule starts May 7: The Gary SouthShore RailCats will play five exhibition games (three road, two home) before opening the season at 7:05 p.m. May 17 against the Chicago Dogs.
The first exhibition game is at 11:10 a.m. May 7 at U.S. Steel Yard against Schaumburg.
Pro basketball
Boylen agrees to extension with Bulls: Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension
Boylen was already under contract for next season when the Bulls promoted him from assistant coach to take over for the fired Fred Hoiberg in December. They never gave him the interim tag.
Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said at the end of the season that Boylen would likely get an extension. The Bulls made it official on Friday, though they did not announce the length or financial terms.
The Bulls went 22-60 in the second year of their rebuild and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history. They were 5-19 when Hoiberg got fired and went 17-41 the rest of the way under Boylen.
The Bulls figure to get a high draft pick, though they have just a 12.5 percent chance to win the lottery.
Pro football
Colts sign 5 draft picks, add 9 undrafted rookies to roster: The Colts have signed five of their 10 draft picks.
Linebacker Ben Banogu, one of three second-round selections, and the Colts' final four selections all agreed to terms. The other players who signed were offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Javon Patterson, defensive end Gerri Green and linebacker E.J. Speed.
Indy also signed nine undrafted rookies — receivers Ashton Dulin and Penny Hart, kicker Clayton Hatfield, tight end Hale Hentges, defensive end Jegs Jegede, cornerbacks Jamal Peters and cornerback Chris Rayford and defensive tackles Johnny Robinson and Jordan Thompson.
The Colts also had former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly in for a tryout.
Auto racing
Chase Elliott takes Dover pole: Chase Elliott took a solo run on the track for qualifying and was alone atop the Dover speed chart.
Elliott followed his first win of the season with a pole at Dover International Speedway, topping the speed chart on a blistering day at the track with a record 165.960 mph in NASCAR's first qualifying session since it reverted to single-lap runs.
Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, won last week at Talladega and kept the good times rolling Friday when he led a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports with William Byron. Elliott also finished first again at Dover — Elliott won the fall race last season in his No. 9 Chevrolet.