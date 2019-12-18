Men's basketball
Spring reaches milestone in PNW win: Purdue Northwest's Chandler Spring recorded the 1,00th point of his career in Wednesday's 82-62 win over East-West. He finished with 17 points and now stands at 1,002 for his career. Jyrus Freels added 14 points. Gregory Boyle had 11.
College football
Three locals sign with DI programs: Three local players have signed their national letters of intent to play in college. The list includes Merrillville wide receiver Jeremiah Howard (Northern Illinois), Merrillville offensive lineman Martes Lewis (Minnesota) and Clark linebacker/running back Fortune Woods (Bowling Green).
VU welcomes 13 recruits: Valparaiso coach Landon Fox has announced his first batch of recruits for 2020. The list includes offensive lineman Sean Carpenter (Wood Dale, Illinois), offensive lineman Daniel Heinrich (Roncalli), tight end/defensive end Jake Vickers (Canton, Michigan), offensive lineman Jonathan Kelley (Frankenmuth, Michigan, offensive lineman Andrew Covert (Dexter, Michigan), offensive lineman Nolan Garrard (Niles, Michigan), defensive lineman Kurt Kessen (Shelby Township, Michigan), defensive lineman Chase Folkestad (Glendale, Arizona), tight end/linebacker Preston Evans (Perrysburg, Ohio), offensive lineman Derek Byrd (Bradley, Illinois), offensive lineman Mason Fortner (Wadsworth, Ohio), defensive back Dominic Backes (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin) and linebacker Landon Robbins (Columbus North).
Women's basketball
IUN falls in CCAC play: Lauren Smolen had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday in a 63-58 loss to Roosevelt in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Ashley O'Malley added 14 points for the RedHawks (6-8, 3-5).
Women's golf
Schiene signs with Valparaiso: Carly Schiene (Mokena, Illinois) has signed to join Valparaiso's program. Schiene earned all-conference honors all four years at Lincoln-Way Central and was named all-regional as a junior and senior and all-sectional during her senior season. She tied for fifth at the 2A IHSA State Championship and was named the SWSC Athlete of the Year. She helped her team finish third at state as a junior and fourth during her senior season.
Pro basketball
Bulls rally for overtime win: Zach LaVine sank two free throws at the end of regulation and assisted on Wendell Carter Jr.'s game-winning bucket in overtime to lead the Bulls to a 110-109 win. LaVine finished with 24 points. Lauri Markkanen added a game-high 31. Tomas Satoransky had 17 points, while Kris Dunn scored 15. The Bulls trailed 93-75 in the fourth quarter before mounting a furious rally.
Prep football
Herman Boone dies at 84: Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84. Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation. Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home In Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete. He said Boone had been battling cancer.