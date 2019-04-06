College softball
PNW sweeps Wayne State: A walk-off double by Heather O’Kelly in Game 1 and a stellar pitching performance by Courtney Blackwell (Whiting) in Game 2 highlighted and 8-7 and 7-0 sweep of Wayne State on Saturday.
Amanda Noblett (Schererville, Ind./Lake Central) followed with an RBI-double and gave the Pride a 2-0 advantage.
Blackwell threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to win the opener. She added a complete-game, two-hitter in the nightcap.
Steffens hit another home run. while Madi Schultz also went deep.
College baseball
PNW bounces back with doubleheader sweep: Purdue Northwest responded from its loss Friday to sweep Wayne State 4-2 and 4-1.
Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) scattered four hits over in the complete-game win and struck out six in the opener to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Chad Patrick (Hebron) scattered five hits in the complete-game win with 11 strikeouts.
Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) added a home run.
Men's tennis
PNW wins on senior day: Purdue Northwest defeated Michigan Tech 5-2 on the Pride's senior day.
Senior Moritz Gisy won 7-6, 7-3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with freshman Gregory Kvint to win 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Auto racing
Japan's Sato grabs pole at Barber Motorsports Park: Takuma Sato, teammate Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing outshined the powerhouse teams at Barber Motorsports Park.
In qualifying, at least.
Sato claimed the eighth pole of his career on Saturday and the first since Pocono in 2017, and Rahal had the second-fastest qualifying time for Sunday's Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
"Before qualifying, we never thought we could lock into the front row," said Japan's Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner. "We knew it could be competitive."
Bells wins $100,000 bonus with Bristol win: Christopher Bell earned his first career Bristol Motor Speedway victory and a $100,000 bonus with the Xfinity Series win Saturday.
Bell got his second victory of the season, his 10th in 48 starts, by passing Brandon Jones with 17 laps remaining. Jones had a tire issue that sent him to the wall and then to pit road, and Bell didn't have another challenger in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
"That's pretty cool to get my first win here," Bell said. "Joe Gibbs Racing has a really, really good package here at Bristol, but for whatever reason we struggled to find that. It didn't feel good basically all of practice. Didn't qualify good and as soon as the green flag dropped for the race I was really loose.
"But the longer the runs went, the better I got."
Women's golf
Kupcho wins at Augusta National with charge on back 9: The charge on the back nine at Augusta National was among the best, this one by a woman.
NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho, trailing by two shots and coping with remnants of a migraine Saturday, hit hybrid to 6 feet on the par-5 13th for an eagle and finished with three birdies on the last four holes to become the first woman to win at the home of the Masters.
The Wake Forest senior closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory over Maria Fassi in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.
"You're now part of the history at Augusta National," club chairman Fred Ridley told her in Butler Cabin, where Masters champions receive their green jacket.