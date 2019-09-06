Women's cross country
Host PNW wins classic title: Hailey Janssen won the race in 23 minutes, 23.5 seconds Friday to help host Purdue Northwest win its invitational title (26 points). Teammates Morgan Bartlett (fourth, 24:44.7), Christina Shaginaw (sixth, 24:55.3), Angela Gonzalez (seventh, 25:03.9) and Brendea McNeal (eighth, 25:12.9) also placed in the overall top 10. Indiana Northwest was fourth with 108 points. Destiny Pratchett finished 18th (30:09.5) for the RedHawks.
Host Valparaiso fifth at invite: Katherine Germann was 18th as individual (19 minutes, 11.3 seconds) as host Valparaiso placed fifth as team (140) at the Crusader Classic Invitational. Notre Dame won the event with 22 points. The Fighting Irish's Maddy Danner was the overall winner (17:03.2).
Men's cross country
PNW wins its classic title: Antonio Chapa placed second (25:48.2) to help host Purdue Northwest win its classic title. PNW edged St. Xavier 36-37 for the crown. Teammate Cameron Chapman placed seventh (26:37.4) overall.
Host Crusaders fifth at invitational: Jack Worman was 13th (19:02.7) to help host Valparaiso finish fifth as a team (110) at the Crusader Classic Invitational. Notre Dame's Zach Kreft won the race (18:09.9), leading the Fighting Irish to the team title (25 points).
Women's volleyball
VU splits action at Golden Flashes Invitational: Brittany Anderson had a combined 45 assists as Valparaiso split play at the Golden Flashes Invitational. Andreson had 24 assists in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 15-11 loss to host Kent State. She had 21 assists in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 win over Idaho State.Jillie Grant had 17 kllls and 16 digs in the loss. She had 12 digs against Idaho State. Bella Vavotto had a combined 18 kills and 27 digs. Rylee Cookerly had a combined 36 digs.
Women's soccer
VU edged by St. Bonaventure: Georgia Henkel had three saves but Valparaiso lost St. Bonaventure 1-0.
Men's golf
VU 12th after opening round: Caleb VanArragon is tied for 19th as an individual with a opening-round 72 at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Crusaders are tied for 12th at 296. Final round is Saturday.
IUN's Crowley tied for 31st after first round: Indiana Northwest's Jacob Crowley is tied for 31st at 83 after the first round of the Olivet Nazarene Fall Invite.
Women's golf
IUN's Vieck 21st after first round: Indiana Northwest's Alexis Vieck is 21st with a 96 after the first round of the Olivet Nazarene Fall Invite.
Pro basketball
U.S. makes quick work of Japan at World Cup: The U.S. finally got to enjoy an easy night at the World Cup. There might not be many more of those. Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. rolled past Japan 98-45 on Thursday in the Group E finale. The stakes now get higher with the Americans set to face Greece — and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — in a second-round opener Saturday in Shenzhen, China. Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell both had 10 for the Americans (3-0), who are bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. The 45 points allowed were the fewest yielded by any team in the first round of this World Cup.