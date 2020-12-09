SPORTS DIGEST: PNW to play Ohio

Men's basketball

Michaels wins Ford C. Frick Award: Al Michaels refers to his lack of baseball for much of his career “the one regret I might have.” An absence from regular baseball broadcasts for the past quarter-century didn't prevent the 76-year-old from reaching the Hall of Fame. Michaels was voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by the Hall on Wednesday and will be honored July 24 during the Hall's induction weekend. “This is able now to take me back to to the beginning, because I really feel in a way since it’s been so long since I have done baseball that it’s like an out-of-body experience, like somebody else did this,” he said. "It’s like the circle is complete.” He broadcast for Hawaii in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League from 1968-70, the Cincinnati Reds from 1971-73 and the San Francisco Giants 1974-76. Michaels gained a national spotlight when ABC had MLB rights from 1976-89 and again in 1994 and ’95, coverage interrupted by the players’ strike. He didn’t broadcast baseball again until a game on the MLB Network in 2011. His best-remembered baseball telecast was when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park before Game 3 of the 1989 World Series. Michaels was broadcasting with Tim McCarver when the quake struck moments before the scheduled start.