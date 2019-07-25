Women's basketball
PNW earns WBCA academic honor: Purdue Northwest was among women's basketball teams listed in the The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association's Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll. The Pride were ranked ninth among NCAA Division II institutions, appearing alongside a number of fellow GLIAC schools.
Local tennis
Inaugural tennis event in Chesterton: The registration deadline is Friday for the inaugural Duneland Jr. Open. The event takes place July 29 to 31 at the Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Country Club tennis courts. Boys and girls singles and doubles divisions include 12-and-under, 14U, junior varsity and varsity. Cost is $40. For details, email kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us or nacchstennis@gmail.com or text Prow at (219) 309-0342 or Tom Bour at (219) 873-6096.
Men's soccer
Valparaiso rounds out its recruiting class: Valparaiso finalized its recruiting class recently with the signing of eight players. The list includes goalies Jorn-Jan van de Beld (Balkbrug, Netherlands) and Edvin Hoist (Stockholm), midfielder Lucas de Oliveira (Rio de Janeiro), forward Ryan Madondo (Franklin, Tennessee), and defenders Dehai Abraham (Orlando, Florida), Ethan Norton (Danville, Illinois), Vukasin Bulatovic (Elmwood Park, Illinois). Also, Chavez Brooks returns to the Crusaders. He made 10 starts in 2017. Madono and Abraham were also teammates at East Tennessee State.
College baseball
Oilmen roll past Joliet: Ben Berenda was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the NWI Oilmen to a 11-2 win over Joliet on Wednesday. Tommy Farrell was had two doubles and a run scored for the Oilmen (17-14). Jackson Dvorak added two RBIs. Jordan Petty picked up the win, allowing three hits and two earned runs over six innings with 11 strikeouts.
Pro baseball
RailCats edged by Sioux City: Will Savage was 1-for-3 with a run scored Wednesday, but the RailCats lost 3-2 to Sioux City. Marcus Mooney scored the other run for Gary (24-38).
Pro golf
Four Americans tied for Senior British Open lead: A quartet of Americans — Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke — topped the Senior British Open leaderboard on Thursday, together with England's Paul Broadhurst, when first-round play was suspended due to fading light. The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Weather caused about a 3-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning.
Creamer leads Evian Championship with 1st-round 64: Paula Creamer is leading a major tournament again, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship. When Creamer last topped a major leaderboard, she won the 2010 U.S. Women's Open by four strokes to get her ninth title on the LPGA tour. At the Evian Resort Golf Club, where she had a signature win as a teenager, the 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th.
Pro cycling
Daring Alaphilippe 'unplugged brain' to cling to Tour yellow: With the Alps spread like giant teeth in front of him and rivals speeding away, seeking to steal the precious yellow jersey off his shoulders, Julian Alaphilippe switched off the part of the brain that stops normal people from taking death-defying risks. With one big Alpine stage completed and just two more to go, Alaphilippe is still in yellow and one step closer to delivering a first Tour de France title since 1985 to his country. He leads Egan Bernal by 90 seconds.