SPORTS DIGEST: Pobereyko returns as Oilmen pitching coach

College baseball
Pobereyko returns as Oilmen pitching coach: Munster native and Bishop Noll graduate Matt Pobereyko returns to the NWI Oilmen, again. Pobereyko will begin his second stint as pitching coach this summer. Pobereyko returned to the Oilmen coaching ranks because 2020 independent and minor league seasons are in jeopardy due to COVID-19. He was the Oilmen's pitching coach in 2015. Prior to his coaching stint, Pobereyko was a standout close for the Oilmen. He holds the Midwest Collegiate League all-time career saves record with 18 and single-season record with 13. The Oilmen legend posted a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings with 17 strikeouts in 2013. A year later, he put together one of the most dominant seasons in team history, allowing two runs in 23 innings for a sparkling ERA of 0.78, a team red until it was shattered by Hunter Clark (0.75) in 2016. The three-time Midwest Collegiate League champion Oilmen are slated to begin their ninth season on July 1.
College cross country
Valparaiso welcomes 10 newcomers for upcoming season: Valparaiso has added five newcomers to the men's and women's programs. The women's list includes locals Grace Aurand (Highland), Kaitlynn Leady (Chesterton) and Alexis Thaxton (Portage/South Newton). The Region trio will be joined by Joely Overstreet (Genoa, Illinois) and Ellie Roeglin (Delafield, Wisconsin). Roeglin’s parents and grandparents are Valpo graduates. The men's team added Sean Curran (Plainfield, Illinois), Micah D’Arcangelo (Statesboro, Georgia), Simeon Ehm (Castle Rock, Colorado), Mariano Nogueras Irzarry (San Juan, Puerto Rico) and Evan Walda (Fort Wayne South Side).
College track and field
Valparaiso adds five throwers to program: Valparaiso University's men’s and women’s programs added five combined throwers for the 2020-21 season. Victoria Gerhardt (Chesterton) is joined by Mackenzie Patten (Highland, Michigan), Lena Luebbering (Heyworth, Illinois) and Juel Wiseman (South Bend Riley) on the women's roster. Jeremiah Johnson (Zion, Illinois) was added to the men's roster.
College
Valparaiso earns high APR marks: The NCAA recently released its most recent Academic Progress Rate data, and five Valpo programs achieved perfect scores of 1000 with 12 teams posting scores 990 or better. Men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis were all recognized with perfect scores. Women’s soccer (998), men’s track & field (996), women’s basketball (995), volleyball (995), softball (993), bowling (993) and women’s swimming (993) all had scores of 990 or better.
IUN athletes earn CCAC academic honors: Indiana Northwest's Steve Tulsiak (men's tennis), Tyler Urbanczyk (men's golf) plus Gina Rubino and Racine Johnson (women's golf) were named to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Spring All-Academic Teams. Tulsiak and Rubino are Lake Central graduates. Urbanczyk is a Highland grad. Johnson is a Calumet alum.
