 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Portage native Darren Elkins wins latest UFC fight
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Portage native Darren Elkins wins latest UFC fight

{{featured_button_text}}
Darren Elkins

Darren Elkins, left, trades blows with Dennis Bermudez during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC on Fox 25 on July 22, 2017.

 Steve Luciano, File, Associated Press

Mixed martial arts

Elkins wins latest UFC fight: Darren Elkins won Saturday's UFC featherweight fight with a third-round submission of Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-2-0). The 36-year-old Elkins, a native of Portage, improved his record to 26-9-0 in his first fight since losing a decision on May 16 to Nate Landwehr.

Girls basketball

Crown Point moves up in latest IBCA poll: Without playing a game this season, Crown Point has moved up in this week's Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's statewide rankings. The Bulldogs are ranked fourth and received one first-place vote out of a possible 20. CP went 26-1 last season with its only loss to Penn, 42-41, in a regional semifinal. The Bulldogs return a talented trio with Jessica Carrothers, Lilly Stoddard and Alyna Santiago. Portage, again, was one of the teams receiving votes.

Pro baseball

Nationals invite Biden to throw first pitch: The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden. The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first pitch next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1. Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. The right-hander threw a high fastball that brought O’s catcher Chad Moeller out of his crouch. Biden, a Little League shortstop who later played center, has frequently been around ballfields. He saw the Phillies a few times in the postseason, including the 2009 World Series, watched Philadelphia play at Washington in 2012, has visited the Yankees at spring training and attended the Little League World Series. William Howard Taft began the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a major league franchise. Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park and was booed when introduced as Houston played Washington. When there wasn't a team in Washington, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton tossed baseballs while in office at other big league parks.

Pro soccer

Fire lose season finale to NYCFC: Valentín Castellanos had a goal and an assist, Maximiliano Moralez had two assists, and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 4-3 on the final day of the regular season Sunday. NYCFC will play Orlando City in the Eastern Conference semifinals and Chicago (5-10-8), which is winless in its last six games, was eliminated from MLS playoff contention. Castellanos, who recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist in the last game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 1, ran onto a misplayed ball by Chicago's Miguel Ángel Navarro and tapped in a roller from near the spot for the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute. Alexander Callens headed home a corner kick by Moralez to open the scoring in the 15th minute and Gary Mackay-Stevens scored in the 32nd to put New York ahead 2-0. Mackay-Stevens has two goals this season, both in the last two games. Chicago's Robert Beric answered with a goal about a minute later but Jesús Medina blasted a rising first-timer off a pass from Moralez to give New York City a 3-1 lead in the 37th minute. Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 42nd and then again in the 43rd to tie it at 3. New York City (12-8-3) has won four consecutive games for the first time since a five-game win streak from Aug. 17-Sept. 7 of last season.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts