SPORTS DIGEST: PPV streaming offered for PNW games

College
PPV streaming offered for PNW games: Purdue Northwest, in partnership with JEDtv and WJOB, have announced a pay-per-view streaming plan for the 2021 basketball and hockey seasons. Several live video options on the JEDtv platform are available this season, including JEDtv.com, JEDtv mobile app (Apple and Google) and JEDtv smart TV apps (Roku, Amazon and Apple). All PNW basketball home games will be aired live along with hockey games played at the Kube Sports Complex. Video access will cost users $6.99 for a monthly subscription. PNW students will be able to watch all games free with a valid student email address. To request access, students should email Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information, Marketing & Event Management Derrick Blyberg (dblyberg@pnw.edu) from a PNW email address.
Men's basketball
Former ND assistant charged: A former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery. The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers’ relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. He also is accused of hitting one of the women in the face during a fight in his car in July. Notre Dame announced in September that Ayers had left the men's basketball program after four seasons on the staff. Ayers graduated from Notre Dame in 2009. A four-year letterman, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 117 career games.
College football
Clemson's Lawrence declaring for NFL draft: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he's heading to the NFL. Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft. “I really feel like I'm a man now and I'm ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I'm grateful for Clemson and I'm going to miss it.” Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence. He finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.