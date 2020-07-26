SPORTS DIGEST: Pulido leads Oilmen to win

College baseball
Pulido leads Oilmen to win: Gabe Pulido (Griffith) had a home run and two RBIs Sunday to lead the NWI Oilmen over Crestwood 7-2 in Midwest Collegiate League play at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Mike Madura (Munster) had seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for the Oilmen (13-6).
Women's basketball
Quigley hits game-winning 3 for Sky: Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Aces 88-86 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.
Gabby Williams had 14 points for Chicago, Azura Stevens added 12 and Quigley, whose 3 gave the Sky their first lead since midway through the second quarter, finished with 10.
Chicago used a 10-3 spurt to make it 71-all when Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 9:14 to play. The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy in Florida.
Pro basketball
Embiid misses scrimmage with calf tightness: Joel Embiid is hurting, and that's a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia's scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. "I believe we're just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it," Brown said. Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia's 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia is 28-16 in games with Embiid this season, 11-10 without him.
Pro hockey
Shack dies at 83: Eddie Shack, one of the NHL's most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning. Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise's most recent victory in 1967. Nicknamed "The Entertainer" — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.
