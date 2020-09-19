SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue, IU to meet Dec. 12

College football
Purdue, IU to meet Dec. 12: Purdue and Indiana will conclude their regular seasons with the Old Oaken Bucket game on Dec. 12 in Bloomington. The Big Ten Conference released eight-game schedules Saturday. Purdue starts the season hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. The Boilermakers also host Northwestern (Nov. 14) and Rutgers (Nov. 28) and Nebraska (Dec. 5). Purdue plays at Illinois (Oct. 31), Wisconsin (Nov. 7) and Minnesota (Nov. 21). Indiana also hosts Penn State (Oct. 24), Michigan (Nov. 7) and Maryland (Nov. 28). IU plays at Rutgers (Oct. 31), Michigan State (Nov. 14), Ohio State (Nov. 21) and Wisconsin (Dec. 5).
Preps
Illinois players rally for fall sports: Parents and players protested Saturday outside a state building in Chicago, pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift his fall ban on some popular high school sports. Players in jerseys and varsity jackets chanted, “Let us play!” outside the Thompson Center. “It’s our way of escape,” said Myles Mooyoung, a senior football player at Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago. “It’s how we get scholarships.” A rally was also held in Springfield.
Pro golf
Furyk falters, 2 behind Els: Jim Furyk wasted a fast morning start with a dismal finish Saturday at Pebble Beach in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship. Ernie Els then missed a chance to build a big lead in the afternoon, giving Furyk a reprieve and letting Fred Couples and many others get into contention. Furyk followed his opening 8-under 64 with a 73 to drop two strokes behind leader Els — as close as he could have realistically hoped when he staggered off the 18th green.
Reid takes 2-shot lead in Cambia Portland Classic: Mel Reid shot a 7-under 65 on her 33rd birthday Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hannah Green into the final round of the Cambia Portland Classic. Reid closed her bogey-free afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 18th at Columbia Edgewater. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the English player had a 12-under 132 total in the event reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.
Pro cycling
Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour title: In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, snatching away his race lead to all but guarantee that he'll win cycling's showpiece event at his first attempt. Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar flew on the penultimate stage, a lung-burning uphill time trial, and devoured the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown in the mountains of eastern France.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!