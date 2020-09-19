SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue, IU to meet Dec. 12

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College football

Purdue, IU to meet Dec. 12: Purdue and Indiana will conclude their regular seasons with the Old Oaken Bucket game on Dec. 12 in Bloomington. The Big Ten Conference released eight-game schedules Saturday. Purdue starts the season hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. The Boilermakers also host Northwestern (Nov. 14) and Rutgers (Nov. 28) and Nebraska (Dec. 5). Purdue plays at Illinois (Oct. 31), Wisconsin (Nov. 7) and Minnesota (Nov. 21). Indiana also hosts Penn State (Oct. 24), Michigan (Nov. 7) and Maryland (Nov. 28). IU plays at Rutgers (Oct. 31), Michigan State (Nov. 14), Ohio State (Nov. 21) and Wisconsin (Dec. 5).

Preps

Illinois players rally for fall sports: Parents and players protested Saturday outside a state building in Chicago, pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift his fall ban on some popular high school sports. Players in jerseys and varsity jackets chanted, “Let us play!” outside the Thompson Center. “It’s our way of escape,” said Myles Mooyoung, a senior football player at Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago. “It’s how we get scholarships.” A rally was also held in Springfield.

Pro golf