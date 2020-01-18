Men's basketball
Purdue Northwest picks up GLIAC win: Timothy Gilmore scored 27 points Saturday to lead Purdue Northwest to an 84-73 win over Wayne State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Jyrus Freels added 14 points for the Pride (7-11, 2-7), while teammate Gregory Boyle scored 10.
Gibson leads IUN to CCAC win: Martellian Gibson led four players in double figures with 22 points in Indiana Northwest's 79-64 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win over Cardinal Stritch. Rashad Richardson added a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds for the RedHawks (12-8, 8-4). Marshaud Watkins had 18 points, while Chris Robinson had 17.
Women's basketball
Indiana Northwest loses in overtime: Breanna Boles had a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds, but Indiana Northwest lost 67-66 in overtime to Cardinal Stritch in CCAC play. Alexis Vieck added 14 points for the RedHawks (7-13, 4-8).
PNW falls to Wayne State: Danielle Nennig scored 17 points but Purdue Northwest lost 71-59 to Wayne State in GLIAC play. The Pride (4-13, 3-6) were outscored 17-8 in the fourth quarter.
Pro hockey
Toews, Kubalik lead Hawks to win: Jonathan Toews and rookie Dominik Kubalik combined for four goals and three assists to lead the Blackhawks to a 6-2 win over Toronto. Toews had two goals and two assists. Goalie Corey Crawford made 33 saves.
Pro golf
Landry, Scheffler break away in desert: Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler broke away Saturday at The American Express. Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler. Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday. “It's a tough course. It's a good track," Scheffler said. “If you're not on your game, you can really struggle. There's a lot of trouble out there, so you've got to hit a lot of quality shots to keep the ball in play. Good test."
Inbee Park builds 2-shot lead : Inbee Park finally made a bogey, but she still finished with a 4-under 67 Saturday and a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim heading into the final round of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Park, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour, hadn't made a bogey since November's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But she finally dropped a shot when she three-putted the difficult 211-yard par-3 18th. To that point, she'd been precise and consistent and had a decent day with the putter. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made five birdies. Three consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 13th built her lead to three shots.