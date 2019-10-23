COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue Northwest to open season with scrimmage: Purdue Northwest will tip off its men's and women's basketball seasons with Late Night Madness on Thursday. The event begins at 9 p.m. at the Hammond Campus Fitness and Recreation Center with both teams being announced with a 3-point and slam dunk contest to follow. The event is open to and free for PNW students, faculty and staff with the first 500 attendees receiving a free Late Night Madness shirt. Fans in the stands can win prizes, such as a 4K television, Playstation 4 and Apple Airpods by participating in a dance contest, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other activities. Free food and beverages will be provided by local businesses.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts Jacoby Brissett earns AFC honor: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-23 win over the Houston Texans. With the win, the Colts secured sole possession of first place in the AFC South Division.
Drew Brees eyes return Sunday: Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees plans to start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The New Orleans Saints were without their star quarterback for five weeks and won all five with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter while Brees recovered from his Sept. 18 surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament on his throwing thumb.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks complete in-game trade: The Chicago Blackhawks announced a trade early in the third period of Tuesday's shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Chicago acquired defenseman Ian McCoshen from the Florida Panthers for forward Aleksi Saarela. It's a trade involving two minor leaguers. McCoshen, 24, will report to the Rockford IceHogs, the Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate. He was a second round pick in 2013.