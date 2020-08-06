SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue's Moore opts out on season:

College football
Purdue's Moore opts out on season: Purdue receiver Rondale Moore announced Thursday he is opting out of the coming college football season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and looking toward the NFL draft. Moore is expected to have first-round potential in the draft. The versatile Moore was an All-American as a freshman in 2018 and was limited to four games last year because of a knee injury. The 5-9, 180-pounder finishes his career with 143 catches and 1,645 yards in 17 games. “Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and Iis to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Moore said in a Twitter post. “This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me. and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude. #Boiler4Life.” Boilers coach Jeff Brohm thanked Moore for his time at Purdue. “We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here," Brohm said in a release.
Pro basketball
Pacers fall to Suns: The NBA bubble appears to have given the Phoenix Suns new life. Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Suns continued their improbable run in Disney World on Thursday, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-99 for their fourth straight win. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando. T.J. Warren was limited to 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting for the Pacers.
