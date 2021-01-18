SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue's Newman earns Big Ten honor

Men's basketball
Newman wins Big Ten honor: Purdue's Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) was recently named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Newman averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in Purdue’s wins against Indiana and Penn State. He scored 12 points and added six defensive rebounds to open the week in the Boilermakers’ 81-69 win at Indiana. Against Penn State, he scored 13 points and grabbed five defensive rebounds in the team’s 80-72 win vs. Penn State. He also had three blocked shots in the contest. Teammate Trevion Williams was named the Co-Player of the Week, sharing the award with Minnesota's Liam Robbins. Williams averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over two games. It's reportedly the first time Purdue has swept both league awards.
Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop poll: Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots in The Associated Press men's basketball poll Monday. Perhaps third-ranked Villanova will make a run at them if it ever plays a game. The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23. They had a pair of COVID-19 pauses broken up by a single day, including one involving coach Jay Wright, effectively sidelining them for a month. The same teams made up the top five this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places.
Pro baseball
Lester, Nats agree to deal: Left-hander Jon Lester and the Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. ESPN was first to report an agreement between Lester and the Nationals, whose manager, Dave Martinez, was the bench coach for the Cubs when the starting pitcher helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years. Lester turned 37 this month and will be heading into his 16th season in 2021. He has a 193-111 record and 3.60 ERA for his career, which mostly was spent with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs, plus part of one season with the Oakland Athletics. His $25 million mutual option for 2021 was declined by the Cubs in October, completing a $155 million, six-year contract and allowing Lester to become a free agent. Lester is owed a $10 million buyout by Chicago: $2 million on each Dec. 31 from 2022 through 2026. He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts with the Cubs.