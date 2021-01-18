SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue's Newman earns Big Ten honor

Pro baseball

Lester, Nats agree to deal: Left-hander Jon Lester and the Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. ESPN was first to report an agreement between Lester and the Nationals, whose manager, Dave Martinez, was the bench coach for the Cubs when the starting pitcher helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years. Lester turned 37 this month and will be heading into his 16th season in 2021. He has a 193-111 record and 3.60 ERA for his career, which mostly was spent with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs, plus part of one season with the Oakland Athletics. His $25 million mutual option for 2021 was declined by the Cubs in October, completing a $155 million, six-year contract and allowing Lester to become a free agent. Lester is owed a $10 million buyout by Chicago: $2 million on each Dec. 31 from 2022 through 2026. He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts with the Cubs.