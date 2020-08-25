SPORTS DIGEST: Purdue's Rondale Moore named preseason All-American, despite opting out of season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Purdue's Moore named preseason All-American: Rondale Moore was voted a preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday. The former Purdue receiver hasn't played since Sept. 28, 2019 after suffering a knee injury. He was voted to the first team as an all-purpose player, despite announcing in August he was opting out of the 2020 season. Big Ten and Pac-12 players, and those who have opted out, were selected regardless. The 5-foot-8 receiver had an electric freshman season, catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for two touchdowns.
PREP FOOTBALL
Hobart ranked No. 1 in Class 4A: Hobart received seven first-place votes out of 13 in Tuesday's Associated Press rankings. The Brickies beat Chesterton 24-10 on Friday and are ranked ahead of East Noble, which beat Hobart 29-24 at semistate last season. It sets up a star-studded showdown against Merrillville, ranked sixth in Class 6A. The Pirates are coming off a 40-13 win against Andrean Friday. The 59ers, meanwhile, are ranked fourth in Class 2A despite the loss. Valparaiso and Michigan City are both ranked in the Class 5A poll. The Vikings beat Penn 17-16 on Liam Shepherd's 37-yard field goal in the final seconds Saturday. Valpo sits behind New Palestine, which beat the Vikings 28-24 in last season's state championship game. The Dragons had their season opener canceled. Michigan City beat South Bend Riley 55-0 Friday. Lowell sits outside the Class 4A top 10 after a 6-0 win against Crown Point.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NWSL teams returning home for fall season: The National Women's Soccer League, coming off the success of the Challenge Cup tournament, will play a series of games this fall in local markets with selected matches on national television. The league's nine teams will be divided into three groups, with each team playing four matches beginning Sept. 5. The groups are geographically based to minimize travel. The league had not started its regular season when it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NWSL was the first team sport to return to play in the United States with the monthlong Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. Players were sequestered for the event, which ran from June 27 to July 26, and subject to rigorous testing. The Orlando Pride had to withdraw from the tournament before it started because of positive results. The league is expected to announce the schedule for the fall series in the coming days. As with the tournament, teams will follow a comprehensive protocol. The West group is made up of the Portland Thorns, OL Reign and the Utah Royals. In the Northeast, it's the Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit. In the South, it's the North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride and Houston Dash.
