Edey wins POY: Purdue's Zach Edey entered himself into the Boilermakers history books on Wednesday. The center became the first Purdue player in 30 years to win a National Player of the Year award, winning Sporting News' honor. Edey is the first player since Gary's Glenn Robinson to win the award. Edey is averaging 21.9 points per game, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Saunders named All-Freshman: Before Valparaiso opens its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, Beacons freshman Ali Saunders picked up some Missouri Valley Conference hardware. Saunders was named to the MVC All-Freshman team on Wednesday. Saunders led the league's freshmen in points per game and assists per game at 10.9 and 2.9 respectively. Sky on TV: The WNBA and ESPN announced their lineup for nationally televised games on Wednesday. The Sky will feature twice on ESPN's family of networks. First, Chicago will take on Phoenix for an early-season matchup at 1 p.m. on May 21 on ESPN. The Sky will again be on national TV when they host the Liberty on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The game against New York will see Courtney Vandersloot face off against her old team after the point guard left Chicago in free agency this offseason.
PHOTOS: Morgan Township hosts boys basketball sectional semifinals on Saturday
Kouts’ Landon Garrett (42) takes a shot against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Jaden Starkey (20) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) gets a shot off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Isaiah Manley (24) and Rodrick Quinn (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Matthew Baker (30) tries to stop Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) as he goes to the basket in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Tristan Ballas (24) goes past Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Jayden Montague (34) and Gabriel Reyes (1) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) goes through Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Rodrick Quinn (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) with Landon Garrett (42) secures the rebound against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Isaiah Manley (24) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose ball in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) pressures Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) on hist shot in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) passes the ball off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Elias Cross (14) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Isaiah Manley (24) takes a three point shot against Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose rebound in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Luke Terpstra (21) looks to pass the ball off against Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Jacob Miller (24) goes to the basket against Morgan Twp’s Hayden Grieger (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Bryant DeBoard (4) tries to stop DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) gets to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) and Jayce Bultema (22) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) goes past DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Jayce Bultema (22) looks to the basket with against Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) and Jaiden Spratley (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Keagan Holder splits DeMotte Christian defenders during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Keagen Holder (21) looks back to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Gabe Rottier (4) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
