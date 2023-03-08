Edey wins POY: Purdue's Zach Edey entered himself into the Boilermakers history books on Wednesday. The center became the first Purdue player in 30 years to win a National Player of the Year award, winning Sporting News' honor. Edey is the first player since Gary's Glenn Robinson to win the award. Edey is averaging 21.9 points per game, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Saunders named All-Freshman: Before Valparaiso opens its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, Beacons freshman Ali Saunders picked up some Missouri Valley Conference hardware. Saunders was named to the MVC All-Freshman team on Wednesday. Saunders led the league's freshmen in points per game and assists per game at 10.9 and 2.9 respectively.

Sky on TV: The WNBA and ESPN announced their lineup for nationally televised games on Wednesday. The Sky will feature twice on ESPN's family of networks. First, Chicago will take on Phoenix for an early-season matchup at 1 p.m. on May 21 on ESPN. The Sky will again be on national TV when they host the Liberty on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The game against New York will see Courtney Vandersloot face off against her old team after the point guard left Chicago in free agency this offseason.