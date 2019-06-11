Pro football
Raiders picked to be featured on 'Hard Knocks': Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be a TV star once again.
HBO announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be featured on the network's "Hard Knocks" show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team.
Gruden spent nine seasons as the lead analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" before returning to the sideline for a second stint as Raiders coach last year. Now he will likely be a star of the 14th edition of this reality show.
"Everybody wants to be a Raider," owner Mark Davis said. "Now they'll find out what it takes to become one."
The Raiders made several high-profile additions this offseason that made them an attractive team for the show in their final scheduled season in Oakland before a planned move to Las Vegas.
Gruden had expressed reservations about being on the show but the Raiders were one of five teams who could be forced to do the show because they didn't make the playoffs the past two seasons, didn't have a new coach and hadn't done the show the past 10 years.
NFL Films will send a 30-person crew to training camp in Napa to shoot more than 1,750 hours of footage for the series with access to meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.
The other teams that were eligible were San Francisco, Washington, Detroit and the New York Giants.
The first of five episodes will air Aug. 6.
Olympics
Cannabis remains illegal for 2020 Games: The famous Olympic motto is Faster, Higher, Stronger. Next year in Tokyo, it could be shortened to only "Faster and Stronger." Higher is out.
That was part of a warning on Tuesday from Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympics.
Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world, but Muto reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.
Muto said at a news conference that at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.
"There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently," Muto said, speaking through an interpreter. "Unfortunately, the use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated."