Pro baseball
RailCats activate Savage from disabled list: The RailCats activated infielder Will Savage from the disabled list.
The team also placed right-handed pitcher David Griffin on the seven-day disabled list with right forearm tightness retroactive to June 19 before Wednesday’s game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
Savage has missed 16 of the RailCats 28 games with concussion-like symptoms but was back in Wednesday's lineup, batting second and starting as the designated hitter.
Savage started in the first five games of the year and was 1-for-14 with two runs, a double, a stolen base and an RBI before being placed on the disabled list.
Griffin tossed two hitless innings of relief with a career-high four strikeouts on Tuesday and is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five relief appearances. In 11 innings, he has allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and eight walks while striking out 10.
College baseball
Vanderbilt rides Rocker, Scott to CWS win over Bulldogs: After being constantly reminded for more than a week about his no-hitter in the NCAA super regionals, Kumar Rocker found himself on the mound for the first time on a bigger stage at the College World Series.
Vanderbilt's 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman star never let the pressure get to him, turning in another strong start and getting plenty of support from Stephen Scott's two home runs and four RBIs in a 6-3 victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday.
No. 2 national seed Commodores (56-11) gained the inside track to the best-of-three finals next week. They need a victory Friday or S
Louisville survives shaky 8th, 9th to beat Auburn: Wins are always hard to come by for Louisville at the College World Series, and this one was no different.
Two relievers had to survive anxious moments to hold Auburn to two runs over five innings before the 5-3 victory was secure Wednesday, completing a game suspended by rain one day earlier.
The No. 7 national seed Cardinals (50-17) improved to 32-1 all-time when scoring five or more runs in an NCAA tournament game. But they are just 3-10 overall at the CWS.
Pro basketball
Hayes, Montgomery help Dream beat Fever, snap 5-game skid: Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, Renee Montgomery added 16 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Fever 88-78 on Wednesday to snap a five-game skid.
Candice Dupree led the Fever (4-5) with 19 points. She hit a jumper late in the first quarter that moved her past Sue Bird into seventh on the WNBA's career scoring list and now has 6,168 career points. Teaira McCowan, the No. 3 overall pick in the March draft, added 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks — all season highs — for Indiana.
Vandersloot scores 24 points, Sky beat Liberty: Courtney Vandersloot had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83 on Wednesday night.
Cheyenne Parker and Allie Quigley each had 13 points for the Sky (5-2). They have won four straight games.
The Sky led 61-56 after the third quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead. New York (3-6) got to 82-78 with just under 2 minutes left.
TV
Sister Mary Jo Sobieck is nominated for 2019 ESPY Award: Sister Mary Sobieck, a theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, has received a 2019 ESPY Award nomination for “Best Viral Sports Moment,” for her impressive pitching before a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field last August.
Sister Mary Jo became a viral sensation when she took to the mound, bounced the ball off her bicep and threw a perfect strike during a ceremonial first pitch earning the moniker “Curveball Queen.”
Fans have the chance to select the ESPY “Best Viral Sports Moment” winner by voting online at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Voting ends when the ESPY Awards begin on July 10.