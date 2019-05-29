Pro baseball
Railcats add bullpen depth: The Railcats announced the signing of David Griffin on Wednesday.
The right-hander will be active for Wednesday's game in Winnipeg vs. the Goldeyes.
The Hanover, Massachusetts, native will replace Will Savage on the active 23-man roster. Savage was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to Saturday’s game against Sioux Falls. He was hit by a pitch on the helmet and has been experiencing concussion like symptoms.
In the summer of 2017, Griffin played for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He racked up a 4-1 record with the Rox and finished the regular season with a 3.74 ERA, an 11.50 K/9 rate and a K/BB ratio of 2.87.
College football
'SEC on CBS' schedules starts with Alabama-South Carolina: Alabama at South Carolina on Sept. 14 will start CBS' Southeastern Conference football schedule this season, and Notre Dame's trip to Georgia the next week is positioned to be a prime-time game for the network.
The schedule for the 19th season of the "SEC on CBS" was released Wednesday, along with the dates and times for Army-Navy (Dec. 14, 2 p.m.) and the Sun Bowl (Dec. 31, 1 p.m.).
A CBS doubleheader is set for Sept. 21, when Georgia hosts Notre Dame, with games scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The other doubleheader date is Nov. 16, with games at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Pro tennis
Federer, Wawrinka, Nadal advance at French Open: Roger Federer, 37, joked to a stadium filled with screaming kids that he's "so super old."
Stan Wawrinka, 34, pulled a crying boy out of a crush of autograph-seekers in the stands.
Rafael Nadal, about to turn 33, offered this advice to youngsters at his match who might be pondering a tennis career: "The main thing is, don't think about winning Roland Garros."
Federer advanced to a third-round meeting against 20-year-old Casper Ruud, someone so much his junior that the guy's father was in the field when Federer made his debut in Paris in 1999.
Federer will be playing his third opponent in a row who is 25 or younger, after beating 144th-ranked Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.
Wawrinka, the winner in 2015 and the runner-up two years later, also had no trouble against a much younger foe Wednesday, eliminating 22-year-old Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.
Afterward, Wawrinka came to the rescue of one of his tiniest fans, lifting him away from danger and offering a towel as a keepsake.
Nadal's form hadn't been up to his usual standards during much of the clay season: This was the first time since 2004 that he entered May without a title for the year.
His latest tour de force was a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over 114th-ranked Yannick Maden, a qualifier from Germany.
On Wednesday, No. 4 seed Kiki Bertens, a 2016 semifinalist and considered a contender for her first major title, quit during the first set of her match against Viktoria Kuzmova because she was sick.