Pro baseball
RailCats claim Torres-Perez off waivers: The RailCats recently claimed left-handed pitcher Braulio Torres-Perez off waivers from the Milwaukee Milkmen.
It's Torres-Perez’s third stint with Gary.
The southpaw split the 2017 campaign between Gary and Florence, finishing 11-5 with one complete game shutout and a 4.88 ERA in 25 games (19 starts). 2017 also marked a career-year for Torres-Perez, who posted a career-best 11 wins, 25 games, 19 starts, 123.2 innings pitched and 100 strikeouts.
RailCats announce daily specials: The RailCats announced their daily specials Wednesday
Meaty Monday and Metro Monday, Taco Tuesday and Community HealthNet Health Center Tuesday, Pop-Up Bar Wednesday and NorthShore Health Center Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Gerber Collision & Glass Thursday, Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday, AccessAbilities Signature Saturday and Times Family Sunday and Sunday FUNday will take place all season for home games.
Gary opens the regular season on Friday in Rosemont, Illinois, against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field. The RailCats home opener at U.S. Steel Yard is on May 21 against the Sioux City Explorers. For details, visit railcatsbaseball.com.
Men's tennis
Ancona receives Summit League Academic All-League honors: Valparaiso's Brandon Ancona received Summit League Academic All-League recognition. Ancona was earlier named the league's player of the year and a First Team All-Summit League performer.
Ancona owns a 3.80 GPA in computer science and is involved on campus in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. This marks the second straight season he has garnered a place on the academic all-league team.
He finished the season with a singles record of 23-6, tying his own win total from 2016-17 for 10th in single-season program history. He went 8-0 at No. 2 doubles, 15-4 in dual match play and 5-1 in league singles action.
Men's soccer
Richt selected for Athenaeum Honor Society: Goalkeeper Alex Richt has been selected for membership in the Athenaeum Honor Society for graduate students at Valparaiso University.
The Athenaeum is an honorary membership sponsored by the Valparaiso University graduate school that recognizes the scholarly, creative and intellectual pursuits of graduate students. For nomination by program directors, students must complete 24 credits and be in the final semester of coursework, attain a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or better, present or publish creative work in a public forum and show evidence of good character.
Richt will be recognized at Thursday’s graduation banquet and Sunday’s commencement ceremony for his academic success. He has spent the last two seasons as part of head coach Mike Avery’s program after transferring from Graceland University.