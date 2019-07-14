Pro baseball
RailCats fall to Cleburne: Three errors by the Gary defense and three unanswered runs from the Cleburne offense was too much to overcome on Sunday afternoon as the RailCats fell to the Railroaders, 3-1. Following Sunday’s loss, Gary (22-31) has dropped three consecutive series, seven of their last eight games and are a season-high-tying nine games below .500. Sean Guida was 2-for-4 with the lone RBI for the RailCats. Colby Morris, who signed his first American Association contract before the game, was charged with the loss. The right-hander went 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing a run on four hits. On Saturday night, the RailCats broke their losing streak with a 7-0 win over Cleburne. Justin Sinibaldi (2-4) allowed six hits and had three strikeouts over five innings. Wilfredo Gimenez was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Colin Willis was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Will Savage was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Auto racing
Pagenaud wins for 3rd time: Simon Pagenaud won his third race of the season and Alexander Rossi tightened the championship race with Josef Newgarden in IndyCar's Sunday race through the streets of Toronto. The win on the streets around Exhibition Place is the first for Pagenaud this year away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman won the Indy 500 and the road course race at the speedway to save his job with Team Penske. Pagenaud had to save fuel in the waning laps to hold off reigning series champion Scott Dixon. But Penske teammate Will Power caused a caution on the final lap and Pagenaud was able to coast to the finish in his Chevrolet.
Kurt Busch outduels little brother at Kentucky: Kurt Busch did everything possible to get the upper hand on his little brother in a door-to-door overtime battle at Kentucky Speedway. Busch was the victor in a Saturday night showdown between the brothers that gave him his first victory with Chip Ganassi Racing and a spot in the playoffs. Kyle Busch settled for second after a dramatic ending in which the brothers banged their cars and both nearly lost control as they hurtled toward the checkered flag.
Pro golf
Retief Goosen wins Bridgestone Senior Players title: Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.
Women's basketball
DeShields leads Sky to win: Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter in Chicago's 89-79 victory over Dallas. Jantel Lavender had 16 points, and Courtney Vandersloot added eight points and eight assists for the Sky (9-8).
Fever fall to Connecticut: Jonquel Jones had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Connecticut beat Indiana 76-63 to snap a four-game road losing streak. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (6-12) with 14 points.
Pro cycling
Alaphilippe maintains yellow jersey: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remains in the lead at the Tour de France. South African Daryl Impey won Sunday's Stage 9. Alaphilippe has a lead of 23 seconds.