Pro baseball
RailCats fall to Winnipeg: The RailCats squandered an early lead Wednesday and lost 5-2 to Winnipeg. Andy DeJesus was 3-for-4. On Tuesday, John Price Jr.’s two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth inning Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Winnipeg. Trevor Lubking allowed four hits over 7 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Andrew Cartier (1-0) tossed 1/3 of an inning with a strikeout to pick up the win. Ryan Thurston picked up his second save, striking out one in an inning of work.
College baseball
Oilmen rally falls short vs. Joliet: The NWI Oilmen's rally fell short Tuesday in an 8-7 loss to Joliet. Malik Peters was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for NWI (19-17). Patrick Doran was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Jackson Dvorak was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. Jake Plastiak added two RBIs.
Pro football
Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78: Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season and became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis, has died. He was 78. Buoniconti, who died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York, struggled in recent years with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He had recently battled pneumonia, Dolphins senior vice president Nat Moore said. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Buoniconti, who played with Hobart grad Bob Kuechenberg in Miami, was bypassed in the NFL draft but went on to a 15-year career. He was captain of the Dolphins' back-to-back Super Bowl champions, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0. Following retirement, Buoniconti and his son, Marc, worked to raise more than a half-billion dollars for paralysis research. The younger Buoniconti was paralyzed from the shoulders down making a tackle for The Citadel in 1985. "He could have been sitting on the beach sipping champagne for the rest of his life," the younger Buoniconti said in 2017. "But what did he do? He went around and gave the rest of his life to help his son."
Pro basketball
Pacers sign Holiday, Mitrou-Long: The Pacers signed free agent Justin Holiday to a contract and signed Naz Mitrou-Long to a two-way contract Wednesday. Holiday, a 6-foot-6, 181-pound guard, played 82 games for the second time in his career and made a career-high 77 starts while splitting time between the Bulls and Grizzlies. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The oldest brother of Pacers second-year guard Aaron Holiday, Justin has averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game over six NBA seasons. Mitrou-Long spent the past two seasons on a two-way contract with the Jazz. He appeared in 15 games for the Jazz over the last two seasons and averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 assist over 5.7 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games last season for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League and averaged 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.8 assists per game.