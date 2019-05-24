Pro baseball
RailCats ink 26-year-old right-hander Morell: The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed Eric Morell on Friday.
The right-handed pitcher was active for Friday's game and got the start on the hill in the first game of a weekend series vs the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Morell signed his first professional baseball contract with the Tucson Saguaros of the PECOS League in 2017. In his first year with the club he made 10 starts, including a complete game shutout, and finished with a record of 7-0 and a 4.09 ERA.
Pro golf
Broadhurst, Toledo vault to Senior PGA Championship lead: Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo shared the lead Friday two rounds into the Senior PGA Championship.
Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course.
Broadhurst, who won last year's tournament at Harbor Shores in southwest Michigan, carded a bogey-free round. Starting on the back nine, he birdied his first two holes — the par-4 10th and par-3 11th — and added a birdie on the par-4 seventh. The 53-year-old Englishman has five PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning a major at the 2016 Senior British Open.
Toledo had five birdies and two bogeys. The 56-year-old from Mexico won the last of his four senior titles in 2016.
First-round leader Scott Parel and Retief Goosen were two strokes back.
Blixt leads by 1 despite Na going low again at Colonial: Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64 that gave him the second-round lead at Colonial on Friday.
Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.
Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth, a stroke off the lead after the first round, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt.
Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 to finish 1 over, a stroke above the cut line.