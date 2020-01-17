Pro baseball
RailCats makes offseason roster moves: The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced 12 offseason player signings Friday, which include both returning and new players. Returning players include outfielders Will Savage and Raymond Jones, infielders Tom McCarthy, Tom Walraven, Jackson Smith and Hayden Schilling plus pitchers Trevor Lubking. David Griffin, Nile Ball, Justin Sinibaldi and Jack Alkire. Infielder Jay Prather has signed his first professional contract. Prather played at the University of North Florida.
Women's basketball
Valparaiso falls in Missouri Valley play: Addison Stoller led three players in double figures with 13 points, but Valparaiso lost 72-60 to Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference play. Carie Weinman and Shay Frederick each added 12 points for the Crusaders.
Pro basketball
LaVine, Bulls fall to Sixers: Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Bulls 100-89. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and Luke Kornet added 13. Early in the fourth, Korkmaz brought a big ovation from the sold-out crowd with an isolation drive and windmill dunk over Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio. Korkmaz’s previous high was 21 points at Detroit on Dec. 21.
Pro golf
Fowler, Scheffler tied for lead in desert: Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale. He's ahead of schedule, shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler. In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA Tour title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “It was nice to get a little work in, get some good practice and play out here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert," said Fowler, who grew up about an hour away in Murrieta.
Henderson, Inbee Park tied for lead in LPGA season opener: Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 heading to the weekend at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.