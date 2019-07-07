Pro baseball
RailCats’ Marzilli returns to Diamondbacks: The RailCats announced the Arizona Diamondbacks purchased the contract of 28-year-old outfielder Evan Marzilli before Sunday’s series finale against the Cleburne Railroaders.
Marzilli is the 35th RailCat to have his contract purchased by an MLB franchise and the second this season after Edgar Corcino had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 23.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Marzilli. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and am just grateful for it and hopefully this all works out for the RailCats and me.”
Marzilli departs Gary with a .192/.346/.252/.597 slash line in 43 games (42 starts) and was tied for fourth in the American Association with 31 walks.
RailCats even series with Cleburne: Three hits from Zach Welz, six innings of there-run ball from Trevor Lubking and a four-run fifth inning led the RailCats to a 7-5 win over Cleburne on Saturday night at The Depot.
Gary (21-24) took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth. Alex Crosby singled to begin the inning before stealing second. Welz then tied the game with an RBI double to left before a groundout from Will Savage moved Welz up to third. Willis put Gary back in front with his second of two RBI singles before reaching third on back-to-back singles from Tom Walraven and Wilfredo Gimenez. Ray Jones put the ‘Cats in front 5-3 with an RBI fielder’s choice, however, a throwing error by Railroaders shortstop Daniel Robertson on the double play attempt allowed Walraven to score from third for the fourth and final run of the inning.
Lubking (5-3) went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
On Sunday, Justin Sinibaldi went eight innings, allowing one run in a hard-luck 1-0 loss to Cleburne.
College baseball
Oilmen pick up two wins: Clay Thompson (Schererville) was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, leading the NWI Oilmen to an 8-4 win over the Joliet Generals.
Frank Napleton added a solo home run.
Jordan Petty (Highland) picked up the win, going 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
The Oilmen used a nine-run fourth to defeat Southland 14-6 on Saturday. Malik Peters, who hit a solo home run, was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Hunter Ryan (Hebron) was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Joe Rycerz (Andrean) was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Pro golf
Feng birdies final hole for a 1-shot win on LPGA Tour: Shanshan Feng set a high target for such low scoring at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, and she figured she had done enough.
Three birdies in a four-hole stretch had taken her from three shots behind to one shot ahead Sunday, or so she thought. It was only after she hit 7-iron to 3 feet on the final hole that she saw the leaderboard and realized she was tied with Ariya Jutanugarn.
"I'm like, 'Oh, no. I have to make that one,'" Feng said.