Pro baseball
RailCats re-sign southpaw Carvallo: Gary SouthShore announced the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Felix Carvallo and removed first baseman Alex Crosby from the 23-man active roster before Wednesday’s game vs. the Sioux City Explorers.
Carvallo was acquired from the Cleburne Railroaders for right-handed pitcher Steve Pastora on Dec. 20, 2018. Carvallo signed his first American Association contract with the Wichita Wingnuts on Jan. 26, 2018, and went 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA in 33 relief appearances before getting traded to Cleburne on Oct. 5. In 51.2 innings pitched, the southpaw yielded 21 runs (14 earned) on 57 hits and 19 walks and struck out 48 hitters.
Recently, Carvallo and the RailCats' Wilfredo Giminez were stranded in Colombia days after the team started its preseason activities.
Gimenez and Carvallo are Venezuela natives and went home to visit family. Difficulty obtaining visas to return to the United States delayed Gimenez and Carvallo. Things have been rectified.
Crosby was 1-for-8 with two runs, two RBIs a double and two walks in three games with Gary.
Men's soccer
VU announced postseason awards winners: Valparaiso recently announced its annual postseason awards.
Rin and John Siebert were previously announced as winners of the Supporters' Award.
On Wednesday, four other awards were announced.
Kyle Zobeck received the Alumni Award. Zobeck was drafted 26th overall in the 2013 Major League Soccer Supplemental Draft by FC Dallas. His 2011 goals against average of 0.66 remains the Valpo single-season record, while he racked up a program-record 11 shutouts that season.
Rafael Mentzingen was named the Offensive MVP. He's now a member of the USL’s Lansing Ignite and a 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft selection by the Columbus Crew. He scored 11 goals while accumulating 25 points in his two-year Valpo career.
Nacho Miras was named the Defensive MVP. He finished the season with a 1.13 goals against average, which is tied for seventh in program history.
Demar Rose won the TS11 Award. The award honors the player who best represents the core values of the program, and who is the embodiment of the ideal teammate. After battling back from an injury that cost him the 2017 season, Rose was a key cog in the Valpo midfield in 2018.
Auto racing
Stewart, Gibbs, Labonte elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame: Tony Stewart and friends are heading to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside his former car owner Joe Gibbs and teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson rounded out the Class of 2020.
"It totally changed from watching my moment to enjoying seeing the guy who helped build my career with Joe and then following that up with Bobby," Stewart said about hearing his name called first. "It wasn't about me. It was about all of us and this whole group that was going in."
Stewart won Cup Series championships in 2002 and 2005 racing for Gibbs after Labonte won one in 2000.