Pro baseball
RailCats sign Alkire, activate Fontenot from DL: The RailCats activated right-handed pitcher Kaleb Fontenot from the 7-day disabled list and signed right-handed pitcher Jack Alkire to his first professional baseball contract before Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Milkmen.
In order to make room for Fontenot and Alkire on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher David Griffin on irrevocable waivers and placed left-handed pitcher Lars Liguori on the 7-day DL retroactive to June 26 with a fatigued left arm.
Fontenot missed seven games with a tired right arm and was 0-4 with a 5.78 ERA in nine games (two starts) before being placed on the 7-day DL on June 19.
Alkire recently graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and went 6-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 17 games (seven starts) as a senior.
College baseball
Shaikin joins Valpo staff as volunteer assistant: Sam Shaikin was named a volunteer assistant at Valparaiso.
A 2019 VU graduate with a degree in business management, Shaikin clubbed 21 home runs and drove in 106 over his 187 career games. He finished ninth in program history in runs scored with 133, while his home run total is tied for ninth. Shaikin also had a propensity for drawing walks during his playing days, ranking third in program history with 104 bases on balls.
Shaikin, who ranks fifth in program history with 392 assists, will serve as the team’s infield coach.
Oilmen sweep Bloomington: Patrick Doran (South Suburban College) was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored Wednesday in the NWI Oilmen's 6-4 win over Bloomington in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Oilmen pulled off the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.
NWI rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pick up the victory in the opener
Hunter Ryan (Hebron) was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
In Game 2, Derek Lasky (Valparaiso) allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts in six innings to pick up the win. Malik Peters was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Joe Rycerz (Schererville) was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title: Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Vanderbilt knocked out Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann in the fourth inning, and the Commodores won the College World Series with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the finals Wednesday night.
Vandy (59-12) won its second title in its four CWS appearances, all since 2011. The other one came in 2014.
Hickman struck out 10 in six innings and limited the Wolverines (50-22) to one hit after he gave up three in a row to start the game.
Kauffmann, making his third start in the CWS, struggled with his control, and Vandy broke open the game with three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
"It's maturity," coach Tim Corbin said. "It's maturity and the ability to stay centered for a long period of time. I don't have any other word for it."
Vandy freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named the CWS Most Oustanding Player.
Television
ESPN anchor Bob Ley retires after 40 years with network: Bob Ley, a fixture at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has decided to step away.
The 64-year-old Ley announced his retirement Wednesday. He said during a phone interview that he made the decision late last month and started calling close friends and colleagues Tuesday with the news.
Ley had been on sabbatical since last September. He was supposed to return in March but told the network he needed more time.
Ley was ESPN's longest-tenured anchor, joining "SportsCenter" on the channel's third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979.