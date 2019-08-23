Pro baseball
RailCats sign outfielder Arocho: The RailCats signed outfielder Abel Arocho to his first American Association contract before Friday’s series finale vs. St. Paul. In order to make room for Arocho on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed outfielder MJ Rookard on irrevocable waivers. Arocho played for the Trinidad Triggers of the PECOS League the last two seasons prior to signing with the RailCats. In 56 games with Trinidad in 2019, Arocho slashed .308/.473/.487/.960 with 52 runs, 60 hits, eight doubles, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 55 walks and 14 stolen bases. In 2018, Arocho slashed .369/.504/.492/.996 with 66 runs, 72 hits, nine doubles, five home runs, 46 RBIs, 52 walks and 10 stolen bases in 60 games. Rookard signed with Gary on July 1 following his senior season at Middle Georgia State University and slashed .180/.312/.292/.604 with 15 runs, 16 hits, three doubles, two triples, one home run, eight RBIs, 16 walks, two sacrifice flies and five stolen bases in 29 games. Also, Justin Sinibaldi allowed three earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings Thursday in a 3-2 loss to St. Paul.
Pro basketball
Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard: The Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure. The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers. Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012 and teamed him with Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in the hopes of building a championship-contending superteam.
Auto racing
Newgarden wins IndyCar pole at Gateway: Josef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night's IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. It was the second pole in succession for the series points leader, his third of the season and the eighth of his career. Newgarden sat on the pole last week at Pocono by points after qualifying was rained out. Newgarden won the pole at the second race at Belle Isle in Detroit earlier this season. Going out last of 22 cars, Newgarden had a two-lap average speed of 186.508 mph on Friday over the 1.25-mile oval. He beat out Sebastien Bourdais, whose two-lap average was 185.927 mph. "When you roll off with a car that's fast, you feel comfy," Newgarden said. "It gives you a lot of confidence. We came with a different philosophy (than last year) and it was perfect. It was right on.
Pro golf
Larsen leads CP Women's Open after 2nd straight 66: Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women's Open. Broch Larsen, who started on the back nine, birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club. Ko shot a bogey-free 67. Broch Larsen, of Denmark, is winless in three seasons on the LPGA Tour and came in 89th in the points standings.