Pro baseball
RailCats sign right-hander Carbone: The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher River Carbone before Friday’s game vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen. In order to make room for Carbone on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Darin May on irrevocable waivers. Carbone recently completed his senior season at Arizona Christian University and was named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference Team for the second straight season after going 0-3 with a team-high 12 saves and a 2.79 ERA in 22 relief appearances. In 29 innings pitched, Carbone allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 27 hits and nine walks while striking out 39 batters. May signed with Gary on July 29, following his senior season at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and finished 0-0 with two holds and a 3.55 ERA in six relief appearances with the RailCats. May threw three scoreless innings in his professional baseball debut on July 29 against Milwaukee and didn’t allow a run in his first 6.2 innings pitched. On Thursday, Marcus Mooney had a double and two RBIs to lead the RailCats to a 2-1 win over Milwaukee. Seth Hougesen pitched six innings with five strikeouts to improve to 3-2 on the season. Andy DeJesus and Colin Willis were both 2-for-4.
Pro golf
Jimenez, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead: Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes Friday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey at En Joie Golf Club. The 55-year-old Spaniard won the Chubb Classic in February in Florida for his seventh senior title. "It was very nice. I played very solid. I felt very comfortable on the golf course," Jimenez said. "That's what you need to do, hit fairways, hit greens and hit it close. I made the putts. Happy with the way I've been managing myself on the golf course." The 50-year-old Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He's coming off a fifth-place tie in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut. "I've been around this course 32 times in tournament rounds and played however many practice rounds here when I was on tour, so I like the place. It fits my eye," Barron said. "Just like it reminds me of the two courses I grew up playing at home. So, I've always played good here, I've had some good finishes here."
Pro basketball
Houston's P.J. Tucker withdraws from USA Basketball camp: Houston forward P.J. Tucker has withdrawn from consideration for USA Basketball's World Cup roster, meaning 14 players remain in consideration for 12 spots. Tucker withdrew Friday, citing a minor left ankle issue. He has twisted the ankle twice in the last several days and decided the best move would be to let it fully heal before going to training camp with the Rockets next month. The 34-year-old Tucker was the oldest player left in World Cup camp with the Americans. He had three points and three rebounds in the team's intrasquad scrimmage at Las Vegas on Aug. 9.