Pro baseball
RailCats sign right-hander Hurtado: The RailCats signed 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Hurtado before Thursday’s series finale vs. the Chicago Dogs.
Hurtado was scheduled to make his American Association debut Thursday. In order to make room for Hurtado on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed outfielder Sean Guida on irrevocable waivers.
A native of Los Teques, Venezuela, Hurtado signed with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as an international free agent at 17 years old. He hasn’t pitched professionally in the United States since 2016 but has pitched in the Venezuelan Winter League with the Tigres de Aragua the last six years. In 92 games (two starts) with Aragua, Hurtado is 10-4 with a 4.88 ERA. In 96 innings, the right-hander allowed 56 runs (52 earned) on 111 hits and 40 walks while striking 70 batters.
Pro tennis
American teen Anisimova upsets Halep to reach French semis: Amanda Anisimova smacked one last backhand winner to complete her upset of defending champion Simona Halep in the French Open quarterfinals, flung her racket and covered her mouth with both hands.
Eyes wide, Anisimova then spread her arms with palms up and said, "What?!"
In a tournament filled with surprises, Anisimova provided the latest Thursday. Just 17 and ranked merely 51st, yet possessing the mindset and mien of someone much more experienced and accomplished, the American withstood a late charge by Halep and won 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
"I don't think it will sink in, at least not for today. Yeah, I mean, it's crazy," said Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey to Russian parents and moved to Florida when she was 3. "I really can't believe the result today. And getting the opportunity to play against Simona, that's amazing. But how it ended is even crazier to me."
The highest-seeded player in the semifinals is No. 8 Ash Barty, the Australian who will face Anisimova. Barty advanced by beating No. 14 Madison Keys of the United States 6-3, 7-5.
The other semifinal is No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain against unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
Novak Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak to 26 matches as he pursues a fourth consecutive major trophy, beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the men's quarterfinals. Dominic Thiem eliminated Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Pro golf
Keegan Bradley leads by 1 after 1st round of Canadian Open: Keegan Bradley had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.
"Today I was in complete control of my ball," Bradley said. "Then when you couple that with feeling good on the greens, that's when a 63 or a good, nice round happens."
Bradley was convinced that his clubhouse lead would not withstand the afternoon groups, but it did. Roberto Castro of the U.S., was the only player that teed off in the second wave to reach second, tying Nick Taylor, Ireland's Shane Lowry, South Korea's Sungjae Im and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.