SPORTS DIGEST: Region basketball players earn IBCA Academic All-State honors

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lins, Lucido, Terrazas named IBCA Academic All-State: Three Region players were recognized among the top in the Hoosier state academically. Covenant Christian's Ben Lins, Hanover Central's Dominic Lucido and Whiting's Osvald Terrazzas were named to the first team as selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Those named honorable mention were Portage's Danny Bruno and Miguel Verduzco, Munster's Tim Gianninni and Jeffrey Hemmelgarn, Washington Twp.'s Drake Joiner, South Central's Trent Smoker and Highland's Joseph Tellez.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eden named IBCA Academic All-State: Wheeler's Sydney Eden earned the Illinois Basketball Coaches Assocation's top honor. She was named to the IBCA's Academic All-State First Team. Among honorable mention selections were Chesterton's Ashley Craycraft, Valparaiso's Aleah Ferngren, Maddie Molnar and Shea Pendleton; Andrean's Natalie Figlio and Peyton Horn; Illiana Christian's Elizabeth Knot; Kouts's Morgan Kobza; LaPorte's Shelby Linn; Kankakee Valley's Samantha Martin; Munster's Delaney McGinty;and EC Central's Taylor Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Indiana names Dolson next AD: Indiana will promote longtime athletic department administrator Scott Dolson to the top job of athletic director. School President Michael A. McRobbie made the announcement Tuesday. Dolson, who has spent the past 11 years as the department's deputy director and chief operating officer, will replace Fred Glass if Indiana's board of trustees approve the move in April. Glass announced in December that he will retire at the end of the calendar year. It's a logical move. Dolson is an Indiana alumnus, previously served as director of the school's Varsity Club and has overseen compliance services, athletic performance, business operations and fan experience. He even served as a student manager for Indiana's men's basketball team for four seasons before graduating in 1988.
AROUND THE HORN
The country's longest continuously held sports event thrives on this tradition, especially its date on the calendar. That changed Tuesday. Churchill Downs postponed the Kentucky Derby until September, the latest rite of spring in sports to be struck by the new coronavirus along with the Masters, March Madness and baseball season. Instead of May 2, the race will be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend. ... The PGA Championship is being postponed. It was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. ... A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska. Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles (124 kilometers) to the finish line in Nome. ... Dawn Staley and South Carolina are No. 1 in the final Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five. West Side product Dana Evans led Louisville to No. 6 in the final poll.