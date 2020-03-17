SPORTS DIGEST: Region basketball players earn IBCA Academic All-State honors

AROUND THE HORN

The country's longest continuously held sports event thrives on this tradition, especially its date on the calendar. That changed Tuesday. Churchill Downs postponed the Kentucky Derby until September, the latest rite of spring in sports to be struck by the new coronavirus along with the Masters, March Madness and baseball season. Instead of May 2, the race will be run Sept. 5, kicking off Labor Day weekend. ... The PGA Championship is being postponed. It was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. ... A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska. Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles (124 kilometers) to the finish line in Nome. ... Dawn Staley and South Carolina are No. 1 in the final Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five. West Side product Dana Evans led Louisville to No. 6 in the final poll.