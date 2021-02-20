 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Region native Eddie Wineland loses at UFC Fight Night
Eddie Wineland

Region native Eddie Wineland lost his bantamweight fight at UFC Fight Night on Saturday by technical knockout due to punches.

 Matt Erickson, File, The Times

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Wineland loses Bantamweight fight: Region native Eddie Wineland lost his preliminary bantamweight fight at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Wineland (24-15-1, 6-9 UFC) lost by technical knockout due to punches to fellow American John Castaneda (18-5-0) at 4:44 of the first round. Wineland returned to fighting in June 2020, when he suffered his first knockout in six years. His previous match came a year before that.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Pride bounce back with win: Vincent Miszkiewicz put an exclamation point on Purdue Northwest's 80-77 win over Ferris State on Saturday. The sophomore forward received a pass at the top of the three-point line, side-stepped a closing defender and slammed on a rotating Bulldog defender. It sent the bench in a frenzy as the Pride (8-8, 8-8 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) celebrated a revenge win. Miszkiewicz was excellent, scoring 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds. Walt Kelser scored a game-high 31 points for Ferris State (8-9, 7-7).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

PNW struggles offensively in series finale: Coming off of a double-overtime victory, Purdue Northwest's offense fell flat. The Pride (4-12, 4-12) shot 28.3% from the field and was 5 of 26 on 3s in an 84-49 loss to Ferris State. After scoring 16 points in the first quarter, PNW managed just 14 points combined in the second and third quarters. Crown Point grad Dash Shaw scored four points in 17 minutes.

Efficient Weinman leads Valpo past Evansville: Carie Weinman scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a 71-56 win over Evansville on Saturday. Valparaiso avenged a 57-43 loss suffered Friday to the Purple Aces. Weinman's efficiency was noticeable in a game where both teams shot under 40% from the field. Shay Frederick scored 14 points and Caitlin Morrison added 10 as Valparaiso (8-10, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) enters the final week of league play one game behind Southern Illinois for seventh in the conference standings. Evansville (6-12, 2-11) received a team-high 13 points from sophomore Abby Feit.

