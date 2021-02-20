SPORTS DIGEST: Region native Eddie Wineland loses at UFC Fight Night

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Wineland loses Bantamweight fight: Region native Eddie Wineland lost his preliminary bantamweight fight at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Wineland (24-15-1, 6-9 UFC) lost by technical knockout due to punches to fellow American John Castaneda (18-5-0) at 4:44 of the first round. Wineland returned to fighting in June 2020, when he suffered his first knockout in six years. His previous match came a year before that.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Pride bounce back with win: Vincent Miszkiewicz put an exclamation point on Purdue Northwest's 80-77 win over Ferris State on Saturday. The sophomore forward received a pass at the top of the three-point line, side-stepped a closing defender and slammed on a rotating Bulldog defender. It sent the bench in a frenzy as the Pride (8-8, 8-8 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) celebrated a revenge win. Miszkiewicz was excellent, scoring 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds. Walt Kelser scored a game-high 31 points for Ferris State (8-9, 7-7).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL