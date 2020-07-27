SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives Kyle Iwinski, Ray Hillbrich earn MCL honors

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback. The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session. For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple. That date is in doubt, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it will have on college football schedules. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.