SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives Kyle Iwinski, Ray Hillbrich earn MCL honors

SUMMER BASEBALL
Region natives Iwinski, Hillbrich earn MCL honors: Kyle Iwinski threw seven strong innings Friday for the Oilmen, and his start earned him Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week. The Griffith native allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10 in a 7-4 win over the MCL Minutemen. Ray Hilbrich, of Schererville, was a key part of the Crestwood Panthers' six-game winning streak. Hilbrich was 8 for 15 with one home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored to earn Player of the Week honors.
6-run outbursts drop Oilmen in slugfest: A pair of six-run outbursts led the DuPage County Hounds to a 17-9 edge over the Northwest Indiana Oilmen Monday. It gives the Hounds a game-and-a-half lead in the MCL standings over NWI. The Oilmen took a 4-0 lead in the third but the Hounds tied the game in the fourth. After briefly taking a 5-4 lead, the Oilmen gave up six in the fifth, and again in the seventh. Oilmen pitcher Tommy Windt hit a solo home run for the team's only extra-base hit. The teams combined for 30 hits and eight errors.
SOFTBALL
Valpo adds Hernandez to staff: Mario Hernandez joins Kate Stake's softball staff as an assistant coach. The Chicago Heights native was a volunteer assistant at Jacksonville last season and previously coached at Plainfield North (Ill.) High School in 2019. He is an accomplished travel coach working with the Illinois Hawks from 2014-19.. Jacksonville, where Hernandez primarily worked with catchers, was 15-11 with an RPI of 64 last season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami names Houston transfer King starter:
If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback. The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session. For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple. That date is in doubt, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it will have on college football schedules. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Virginia postpones fall season: The Virginia High School League has voted to postpone fall sports until the winter and spring because of reopening restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Fall sports are tentatively scheduled to start practice on Feb. 15, with opening games beginning March 1. Offseason workouts can occur. Dates are subject to change. According to highschoolfootballamerica.com, 22 states and the District of Columbia have postponed or delayed the start of football.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2019-20 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
The coronavirus pandemic brought about the end for the remaining boys basketball postseason games. With the winter prep sports season effectiv…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!