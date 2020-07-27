You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives Kyle Iwinski, Ray Hillbrich earn MCL honors
urgent
DigestDigestDigest

SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives Kyle Iwinski, Ray Hillbrich earn MCL honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle Iwinski

Griffith's Kyle Iwinski was named Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the week for Friday's start with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

 Paul Oren, File, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Region natives Iwinski, Hillbrich earn MCL honors: Kyle Iwinski threw seven strong innings Friday for the Oilmen, and his start earned him Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week. The Griffith native allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10 in a 7-4 win over the MCL Minutemen. Ray Hilbrich, of Schererville, was a key part of the Crestwood Panthers' six-game winning streak. Hilbrich was 8 for 15 with one home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored to earn Player of the Week honors.

6-run outbursts drop Oilmen in slugfest: A pair of six-run outbursts led the DuPage County Hounds to a 17-9 edge over the Northwest Indiana Oilmen Monday. It gives the Hounds a game-and-a-half lead in the MCL standings over NWI. The Oilmen took a 4-0 lead in the third but the Hounds tied the game in the fourth. After briefly taking a 5-4 lead, the Oilmen gave up six in the fifth, and again in the seventh. Oilmen pitcher Tommy Windt hit a solo home run for the team's only extra-base hit. The teams combined for 30 hits and eight errors.

SOFTBALL

Valpo adds Hernandez to staff: Mario Hernandez joins Kate Stake's softball staff as an assistant coach. The Chicago Heights native was a volunteer assistant at Jacksonville last season and previously coached at Plainfield North (Ill.) High School in 2019. He is an accomplished travel coach working with the Illinois Hawks from 2014-19.. Jacksonville, where Hernandez primarily worked with catchers, was 15-11 with an RPI of 64 last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami names Houston transfer King starter: 

If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback. The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session. For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple. That date is in doubt, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it will have on college football schedules. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Virginia postpones fall season: The Virginia High School League has voted to postpone fall sports until the winter and spring because of reopening restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Fall sports are tentatively scheduled to start practice on Feb. 15, with opening games beginning March 1. Offseason workouts can occur. Dates are subject to change. According to highschoolfootballamerica.com, 22 states and the District of Columbia have postponed or delayed the start of football.

Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2019-20 school year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts