SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives sweep MCL awards

SUMMER BASEBALL
Region natives sweep MCL awards: A pair from the Region swept the Midwest Collegiate League's player awards. Ray Hillbruch hit .356 with a 1.039 OPS, driving in 23 with 21 runs scored. The Schererville native who plays at Purdue Northwest hit three home runs and 15 doubles for the Crestwood Panthers. His strong season earned him the Most Valuable Player award. Dyer native Jordan Smevoll was named Pitcher of the Year. The Webster University southpaw was 2-0 with three saves in as many opportunities with a 1.78 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He struck out 29 and walked nine over 25 1/3 innings pitched. Crestwood Panthers manager Isaac Valdez was named Manager of the Year after a 17-14 season. The Panthers finished third after three straight last-place finishes since joining the league. Crestwood was 29-97 in that stretch.
PRO HOCKEY
Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies: Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday. A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia. Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
Blues' Tarasenko out for rest of first round: Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team said Tuesday that Tarasenko is returning to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors. His status will be updated Monday, which is scheduled to be the day off before the start of the second round. Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4, which the Blues won to tie the series. Game 5 is Wednesday.
PRO FOOTBALL
Cowboys release McCoy day after season-ending injury: The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury. McCoy tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill. It was the first padded practice of training camp for the Cowboys. The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason. The 32-year-old McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.
