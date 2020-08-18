SPORTS DIGEST: Region natives sweep MCL awards

Blues' Tarasenko out for rest of first round: Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues' first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team said Tuesday that Tarasenko is returning to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors. His status will be updated Monday, which is scheduled to be the day off before the start of the second round. Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4, which the Blues won to tie the series. Game 5 is Wednesday.

PRO FOOTBALL

Cowboys release McCoy day after season-ending injury: The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury. McCoy tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill. It was the first padded practice of training camp for the Cowboys. The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason. The 32-year-old McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.