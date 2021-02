SPORTS DIGEST: Rhody to be honored this weekend:

Girls basketball

Women's basketball

Louisville drops to No. 6 in poll: UConn remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after blowing out its two opponents last week. The Huskies received 28 of 30 first-place votes on Monday from a media panel after holding St. John's and Xavier to 32 points apiece in routs. North Carolina State returned to the No. 2 spot and Texas A&M climbed to third after South Carolina and Louisville — the previous second- and third-ranked teams — lost games. Louisville dropped to No. 6 after losing at Florida State on Sunday. The Cardinals were followed by Baylor, Maryland, Arizona and UCLA.

Blackhawks activate Murphy off IR: The Blackhawks activated defenseman Connor Murphy off injured reserve Monday. The 27-year-old Murphy had been sidelined by a right hip injury. He has two goals and three assists in 13 games, last playing in a 2-1 victory at Dallas on Feb. 7. The Blackhawks also said forward Dylan Strome was in the concussion protocol. Strome was ruled out for practice Monday. “I think he got hit a few games ago," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "He didn’t feel anything, symptoms-wise. We were checking on him, obviously, I'm pretty sensitive to that stuff, and he felt good. But that happens sometimes, these symptoms are sometimes late arriving and, in talking to him, he hasn’t felt as good the last little while.” Defenseman Lucas Carlsson was placed on IR with a strained groin. The move was made retroactive to Friday, and Carlsson is expected to miss 10 to 14 days. “He’s made more and more plays offensively here over the last few games, so unfortunate for him,” Colliton said. “But he's just got to work at getting back as soon as he can and he'll be in the mix.”