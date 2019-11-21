Men's basketball
Richardson leads Indiana Northwest in win: Rashad Richardson and Marshaud Watkins each had double-doubles Thursday in Indiana Northwest's 74-62 win over Andrews. Richardson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Watkins added 11 points and 14 boards. Jason Peace had 12 points, while Martellian Gibson added 11.
Pro football
Garrett’s suspension for helmet attack upheld after appeal: Myles Garrett’s goal was to be NFL’s top defensive player this season. He won’t finish it. Garrett’s indefinite suspension for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer who decided the severe penalty on the Cleveland Browns star defensive end is fair. One of the league’s most dominant edge rushers, Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs — if Cleveland qualifies — for pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and cracking him with it in the closing seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over their AFC North rival last week. On Wednesday, Garrett attended his appeals hearing in New York and made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain the 24-year-old’s budding career. Thrash didn’t find enough compelling evidence to lessen Garrett’s punishment, which will keep him off the field until 2020 — at the earliest.
Pro golf
Webb Simpson shoots 7-under 65 to lead RSM Classic: Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year. The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas. “I only have a week off before Tiger's tournament and we leave from there for the Presidents Cup, so I've had my time off,” Simpson said. “I've been home a lot lately, so it's nice to get back at it.”
Kim builds 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour Championship: Sei Young Kim set a goal of winning three times this year on the LPGA Tour, and she’s down to her last chance. Reaching the goal would pay off big at the CME Group Tour Championship. Kim scrambled to keep bogeys off her card Thursday along the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club, and then she pulled away from the pack with one big shot. Her approach on the par-5 17th narrowly stayed on the fringe of the green, and she holed the 12-foot eagle putt that carried her to a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the final LPGA Tour event of the year. The winner gets $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf. “This tournament really special,” Kim said. “But I try to just make myself comfortable. I don’t put any extra pressure on myself.”