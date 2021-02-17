SPORTS DIGEST: Rookies lead Hawks past Red Wings

Pro hockey
Rookies lead Hawks past Red Wings: Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in the Blackhawks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven. “It feels awesome, it’s just great,“ Lankinen said. “It’s one of those nights you always dream about when you’re growing up. First, you want to get your first game, you want to get your first win and you want to get your first shutout, so I think it’s nice to get that under my belt. But at the same time I’m just hungry for more and looking forward for even more games.” Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining. On the winner, Kurashev weaved through the Detroit defense for a power-play goal midway through the second period, putting it between Jonathan Bernier’s legs. Duncan Keith passed ahead to Kurashev for the goal, his fifth of the season. “Dunc made a nice pass to me in the middle, and I just thought I’d try to get around the ‘D’ and it worked so well,” Kurashev said. “I made a move and I saw some space for a breakaway, so I tried to put a move and I scored.”
Pro basketball
Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers in OT win: Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds as the Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime. Sabonis, Brogdon and the Pacers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Indiana trailed 98-88 and eventually took a five-point lead in the fourth. Sabonis knocked down a pair of free throws with 11.1 seconds left in regulation to help send the game to overtime tied at 121. The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio finished wdith a a season-high 20 points and 13 assists. Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards had a good look at a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, but his 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired. Minnesota led 73-69 at halftime. Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter. Neither team topped 20 points in the period as the Timberwolves moved out to a 92-86 lead heading into the final period. Minnesota was 6 of 22 from the floor in the third.