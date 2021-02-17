SPORTS DIGEST: Rookies lead Hawks past Red Wings

Pro hockey

Rookies lead Hawks past Red Wings: Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in the Blackhawks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven. “It feels awesome, it’s just great,“ Lankinen said. “It’s one of those nights you always dream about when you’re growing up. First, you want to get your first game, you want to get your first win and you want to get your first shutout, so I think it’s nice to get that under my belt. But at the same time I’m just hungry for more and looking forward for even more games.” Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining. On the winner, Kurashev weaved through the Detroit defense for a power-play goal midway through the second period, putting it between Jonathan Bernier’s legs. Duncan Keith passed ahead to Kurashev for the goal, his fifth of the season. “Dunc made a nice pass to me in the middle, and I just thought I’d try to get around the ‘D’ and it worked so well,” Kurashev said. “I made a move and I saw some space for a breakaway, so I tried to put a move and I scored.”