College baseball
Ryan helps PNW sweep Northwood: Hunter Ryan (Hebron) had the walkoff single in the opener and Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) tossed a complete-game shutout in the nightcap to help Purdue Northwest sweep Northwood in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday.
The Pride (4-12, 2-1) won 8-7 and 6-0.
Kevin McCune (Andrean) and Austin Kordik had RBI doubles in the opener.
Haczynski (2-1) allowed four hits and had seven strikeouts. Hunter Thorn added an RBI single and double in the nightcap.
Valparaiso gains split against Butler: Steven Fitzsimmons was a combined 5 for 7 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI to help Valparaiso gain a doubleheader split against Butler.
Fitzsimmons was 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in the 5-2 nightcap win. Colin Fields (2-1) went six innings with 11 strikeouts. Riley Dent added a triple for the Crusaders (5-13).
Sam Shaikin was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run in the opener.
College softball
Southern Illinois sweeps Valpo: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had a solo home run in the nightcap, but Valparaiso was swept by Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Salukis scored 10 runs in the second inning and rolled to a 20-1 five-inning win in the opener. SIU scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to complete the sweep 5-4.
Morgan Matalin had a three-run home run in the nightcap for the Crusaders (9-12). Taylor Herschbach had a triple in the opener and was 2 for 4 with a run scored in the nightcap. Peyton Moeder was 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI in the opener. Jenna Edwards (2-6) tossed seven innings, allowing nine hits and four walks walks while striking out six.
Men's tennis
Valparaiso edges Butler: Chad Kissell rallied for a 0-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win at No. 1 singles to help Valparaiso edge Butler 4-3.
Brandon Ancona won 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2. Kweisi Kenyatte won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3. Gabriel Carvajal won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 6 for the Crusaders (11-3).
PNW's Gisy and Kvint provide highlight in GLIAC opener: Moritz Gisy and Gregory Kvint upset No. 18 Stuart Brdicka and Jordan Phelps 6-4 in doubles play, but Purdue Northwest lost 5-2 to Ashland in its GLIAC opener.
Leon Kah won 5-7, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 2 singles for the Pride. Jonluke Passett won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 4 singles.
Auto racing
Logano leads pack of Fords to front at Martinsville Speedway: Joey Logano led a Ford sweep at Martinsville Speedway with another pole-winning run for Team Penske.
Logano turned a lap at 97.830 mph in Saturday qualifying to earn the top starting spot. His pole-winning run came roughly 90 minutes after Team Penske teammate Will Power won the pole for the IndyCar race in Austin, Texas.
Logano, who won at Martinsville last fall in a critical victory for his Cup Series title, will start Sunday from the pole for the fifth time in the last nine races.
Team Penske's Power to start on pole at IndyCar Classic: Will Power topped qualifying once again. Now he has a chance to turn pole position into a tidy little payday if he can drive to another victory.
The Team Penske star earned career pole No. 56 Saturday at the inaugural IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of the Americas, edging Andretti Autosport teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Sixteen of Power's 35 career victories have come from pole position. Do it again Sunday and he'll earn a $100,000 bonus. But the Australian said he's eying an even bigger prize: a season championship to match his 2014 IndyCar crown.
"I want the $1 million at the end of the year," Power said. "That's much better."