SPORTS DIGEST: Sasha Stefanovic's 16 leads Purdue past Penn State
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Sasha Stefanovic's 16 leads Purdue past Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, led Purdue past Penn State on Friday with 16 points.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stefanovic leads Purdue past Penn State: Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) scored 16 points, Jaden Ivey (La Lumiere) added 14 points, and Purdue cruised to a 73-52 win over Penn State on Friday night. The freshman Ivey had a season-high four blocks for the Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten), who won their ninth of the last 12 and tied No. 9 Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings. Purdue pulled away to a 41-26 lead at halftime with four runs of at least seven straight points and went on a 15-2 run in the second half to push the lead into double digits for good. It was the Boilermakers’ largest margin of victory at Penn State since a 64-42 win on Jan. 23, 2008. Trevion Williams had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. 10 as the Boilermakers made 27 of 52 shots from the field. Myreon Jones had 11 points and Jamari Wheeler had nine points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nittany Lions (8-13, 5-12).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Brockington out-dueled in PNW loss: Savaya Brockington's team-high 21 points weren't enough as Makaylee Kuhn did her one better in Northern Michigan's 73-61 win over Purdue Northwest on Friday. Kuhn scored a game-high 34 points, going 14 of 16 at the free-throw line, to lead Northern Michigan to the win. The Pride (4-13 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) were just 2-for-11 shooting in the fourth quarter, when they were outscored by 10. Purdue Northwest shot 35.1% for the game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Jacksonville State walks-off against Valpo: Valparaiso scored two in the ninth to tie the game but a Jay Williams single gave the Gamecocks a walk-off win 5-4. Freshman Alex Thurston reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth to bring Valpo within a run. Fellow freshman Parker Johnson singled to left field to drive in his second run of the game. Valparaiso (1-3) is in the middle of a 15-game road swing to open the season, losing the previous series to Alabama-Birmingham.

AROUND THE LINKS

Phil Mickelson's quest to become the first to win his first three PGA Tour events is within striking distance. Mickelson shot a 3-under 70 at Tuscon National, where he is four shots back of Mike Weir in the Champions Tour event. ... Annika Sorenstam went more than 12 years without playing on the LPGA Tour. Now she gets two more days. Sorenstam made three birdies after making the turn Friday at Lake Nona and posted a 1-under 71 in the Gainbridge LPGA. And even with the wrong ruling the previous day that led to an extra stroke, she still made the cut on the number. She still was 12 shots out of the lead as Lydia Ko posted a 3-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68). ... Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open. The 24-year-old former Stanford player got into the field through the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in August, and tied for 14th last week in Florida in the first Korn Ferry event since early October. Greg Chalmers was a stroke back after a 68. The 47-year-old Australian also birdied his final two holes, the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth. He had a hole-in-one on No. 8 in the opening round.

