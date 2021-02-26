SPORTS DIGEST: Sasha Stefanovic's 16 leads Purdue past Penn State

COLLEGE BASEBALL

AROUND THE LINKS

Phil Mickelson's quest to become the first to win his first three PGA Tour events is within striking distance. Mickelson shot a 3-under 70 at Tuscon National, where he is four shots back of Mike Weir in the Champions Tour event. ... Annika Sorenstam went more than 12 years without playing on the LPGA Tour. Now she gets two more days. Sorenstam made three birdies after making the turn Friday at Lake Nona and posted a 1-under 71 in the Gainbridge LPGA. And even with the wrong ruling the previous day that led to an extra stroke, she still made the cut on the number. She still was 12 shots out of the lead as Lydia Ko posted a 3-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68). ... Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open. The 24-year-old former Stanford player got into the field through the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in August, and tied for 14th last week in Florida in the first Korn Ferry event since early October. Greg Chalmers was a stroke back after a 68. The 47-year-old Australian also birdied his final two holes, the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth. He had a hole-in-one on No. 8 in the opening round.